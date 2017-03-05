Aries
Your life is set to undergo a lot of changes over the next couple of months – most of them you will be pleased to hear – quite positive. For starters there could be some developments on the work front that allow you to alter your role in favour of a more hands-on-approach to your job (something you have been aiming for since late last year). In a relationship, a partner will surprise you with news that could see you reaping greater financial rewards as a couple in the long term. Finally, catching up with a relative at a forthcoming family reunion will also reveal a number of things that you were not aware of about one or either of your parents.
Taurus
Are you feeling a little insecure in a relationship this month? Not getting as much attention as you used to? Well, it’s time for you to put your foot down and make the man in your life realise just what a catch he really has in you. Relationships are a two way street and if you’re feeling neglected it’s best to shout about it now, rather than leave things to build up in a negative way. If you throw your weight around a little you’ll be surprised at the reaction you get. Before long you’ll be treated like a princess once again and you’ll wonder what all the fuss was about. On the 7th March a friend could ask you to baby-sit and you could be in for a pleasant surprise before the evening is out.
Gemini
Have you been blowing your own trumpet again? It would seem so. No one loves the sound of their own voice as much as you do and this month it looks like your continual crowing about your personal achievements is going to rub people up the wrong way and get you into hot water with your work colleagues. I can’t say I have much sympathy for you. In most respects you only have yourself to blame. Still, it’s not all bad. Their anger will be short-lived and once you’ve been brought down a notch or two, I’m sure everything will go back to normal again. Just you make sure you learn from the experience and try to exercise a little restraint in future.
Cancer
Feeling a little distracted in the relationship stakes? Well that’s no surprise since it only takes the slightest of things to knock you off balance and set those roving eyes a wandering again! Your loyalties are definitely set to be put to the test this month when an old flame from the past returns looking as stunning as ever and the opportunity to rekindle a romance appears to be very much “on the cards”. But before you go galloping off into the sunset, flowers under one arm, chocolates under the other, just take a moment to think things through. You’re not on a racecourse now and haste could lead to hurt. Remember why the two of you split up the first time around….
Leo
Just recently a few of you have been fairly outspoken – even harsh - with your opinions on others and when someone you criticise decides to bite back, you don’t take it as well as you could. This may lead to an argument breaking out and you could end a rather promising evening by making a fool of yourself. Just bear this in mind – especially if you’re attending any type of function around the 10th March. Unexpected news could reach you by letter around the 27th and you will have to act quickly to prevent a major financial disaster occurring. One thing is for sure; you’re not going to have a smooth ride this month!
Virgo
You could be in for a bit of a surprise this March as plans you had made go a little bit astray and you are left with egg on your face, much to the delight of your opponents. You are going to find yourself in a bit of a fix and its going to take a fair bit of cunning and quite a shrewd head to climb out of this situation with your credibility intact. Essentially, it’s your own fault things don’t turn out as you might have wanted but at least the opportunity to correct matters is still in your hands. When this incident blows over it might make you think twice about leaving certain responsibilities to people who possess all the good intentions but lack the realistic ability in future.
Libra
The air is filled with mystery and intrigue for many of you over the coming weeks as you get a sense that something is going on behind your back but you can’t quite make out what it could be. Rest assured that it’s not going to be anything bad but your sense of curiosity is likely to be aroused to such an extent that you might start sniffing around for clues. If you can resist the temptation then do so because there is a nice surprise in store for you if you just wait for the outcome. On the work front, an internal memo could turn up on your desk by accident and present you with an opportunity to gain the upper hand on a business rival so long as you act quickly.
Scorpio
On occasions we can all turn to the most unlikely sources for assistance and this month a problem that just doesn’t seem to want to go away is likely to leave you feeling boxed in and rather desperate for a helping hand. Fortunately, there is a light at the end of the tunnel but when you discover who the person holding the torch happens to be you may have to pinch yourself and reassess your opinions on certain individuals. You are going to find yourself forging a completely unexpected alliance and ultimately, whilst the initial collaboration might appear somewhat uncomfortable, in the long run it will work out a whole lot better than you would ever have believed.
Sagittarius
Whilst things may have turned in your favour on the financial side, the improvement will only be temporary and for the long term you have to put some strict controls in place if you are to prevent things slipping into a serious decline. First and foremost your outlook needs to be reappraised and you have to start distinguishing between what it is you need in life and what it is you actually want. Until you are able to do this there is no real progress that can be made. Somewhere inside you something doesn’t feel quite right and the imbalance is forcing you to view matters with an impractical eye. Seek out a solution or the consequences could be a lot more serious than you appreciate.
Capricorn
Unfortunately things haven’t really gone your way over the last few weeks and you have been forced to sustain an unreasonable amount of stress over property matters and financial shortfalls. The after effects of several bitter disputes still linger and hold you back from making any kind of significant progress, although if its any consolation, they are in the last throes of their impact and the road is about to turn in your favour in the very near future. More than anything you shouldn’t be afraid to approach your family and friends for support although ultimately you might be very surprised to discover that the most significant help you receive originates from a very unlikely and unexpected source.
Aquarius
When you look back on how things have changed for you over the last 12 months you will appreciate just how far you have come in your life. Whilst you might not feel that to be the case, a moment of quiet reflection will soon allow the smile back on your face as you realise that in fact a lot of good progress has been made since this time last year. However, the next few weeks are likely to be critical in determining your own personal development along with that of your partner as some crucial decisions are set to be made. An important phase of your life is waiting in the last quarter of the year and much depends on whether you have the courage to go out there and really grab it with both hands.
Pisces
The odd thing about love is that you never know when it will strike nor how – if it so chooses – it will leave you. This is an even bigger issue for you since many of you are prone to terrible fits of insecurity and self-doubt when it comes to relationships. However, the good news is that any concerns you might have over a present relationship are completely unfounded and as if to reinforce that fact, a loved one is set to demonstrate their affection for you in a major way at the start of March. The consequences of this display will have further reaching implications for some of you with the prospect of a serious commitment being put before you for consideration.
Lilly Light
