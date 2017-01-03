Aries
You have been under a great deal of pressure lately and this is due in no small measure to a partner’s problems in the work place, spilling over into your home life. Often you find it difficult to express your emotions and this also impacts on the way you deal with others who might need a shoulder to cry on. You may need to exercise a little more patience and think about the feelings of a loved one since matters are unlikely to be resolved otherwise. Whilst you are known to be quick witted and sharp minded you can sometimes have difficulty showing your emotions and a perhaps it’s time to make a concerted effort to change that for your sake as well as the sake of others.
Taurus
It seems like ages since something truly significant has happened in your life. Well fortunately, that is all about to change as a dream you have long nurtured and aspired to suddenly gets the chance to take shape thanks in no small part to the efforts of a colleague or partner. It finally seems that someone has taken notice of your efforts and good news is set to reach you on the 17th. After this point you may well discover that life becomes a blur for the next few weeks as matters leap out of your hands and take on a shape and destiny of their own. You are a positive character so there will be little excuse needed for you to celebrate but just make sure you don’t forget about those who have always been there with you along the way. No person’s route to success is without debt to someone.
Gemini
Although there has been a strong sense of romance in your life of late, not everyone shares your enthusiasm for your new partner and there could be one or two new mysteries for you to ponder over in the coming weeks as certain little revelations only serve to offer more question marks surrounding your current beau’s integrity. It might be wise for you to do a little subtle investigations of your own – but be discreet. You don’t want to jeopardise the relationship and anything you may have heard could just turn out to be the speculations of an over-active imagination. However, there’s no harm in looking – just don’t make it look like you’re looking!
Cancer
A move of house is on the horizon as your plans begin to take shape and your next few weeks could well be occupied by the search for a new place to live. The recent acquisition of funds – through a family gift – has given you a spectacular lease of life and the freedom to really shape your future for the very first time. There will finally be no stopping you as your last great obstacle is blown spectacularly away. Just make sure that the temptation to go completely wild doesn’t over-power you since there are still important decisions to be made and the advice and concerns of a close partner or husband need to be taken into consideration. You were not an island before this change of luck and you will not be one after it so be democratic in your outlook.
Leo
For sometime now there have been too many distractions in your life for you to really focus on what matters but by the end of January the situation will be a little clearer as a window of truth opens up for you, showing you certain things that you may not be happy accepting but that will nevertheless allow you to decide what to do next. Of principal concern are your torn emotions over two particular people in your life, between who you are finding it increasingly difficult to decide. Both have expressed strong feelings towards you and both seem enthusiastic about the prospect of a future with you but it is your decision that ultimately counts. So decide you must because much is at stake here.
Virgo
Even the greatest risk-takers come unstuck at some point. No one can dodge bad luck forever. And so it is with many Leos out there this month that are perhaps under the impression that they will remain impervious to misfortune. Regrettably, many of you will stumble upon hurdles of your own design as a blatant disregard for authority is set to see you struggling in very “hot water” all the way up to your necks. Rather than splash about and make even bigger fools of yourselves, you should consider holding your hands up and accepting your punishment. It will be far less severe if you are honest and far easier to move on afterwards.
Libra
Although you would never admit it to anyone, there is still a small part of you that regrets letting a loved one go last year because the feelings you had for that person still exist and even after all this time, have not subsided. It is therefore going to come as something of a surprise to you when you happen to “bump” into the person concerned at a private function, to discover that their own feelings for you have not changed either. This is going to setup something of a dilemma for both of you – especially since the man in question is currently seeing someone else and it’s someone you know! It couldn’t get more complicated if you tried but then nothing is ever simple in your world at the moment.
Scorpio
A close companion will come to you in the next few weeks, carrying concerns about his life that perhaps only you can truly help him with. You need to think carefully about what you say but should not hold back on certain truths if you feel they will help him overall. On a different note, you should seek medical advice about any worries you have relating to pains in your leg. The problem has been with you for longer than you care to admit and whilst you do not like visits to the doctor, you may find that things are a lot more serious than you realise so don’t hold back. Beware the advances of a strange man on the 27th: there is more of the con man than the concerned citizen about him.
Sagittarius
Financially things could be very tight for you this January and you will need to tighten your belt to get through unscathed. It seems that excesses from previous months have finally caught up with you and it won’t be pretty if you don’t taken action quickly. Your usual sound monetary sense has deserted you and you need to get your recklessness under control and back on track. It seems the reasons behind your lapse have more to do with competitiveness and trying to keep up with the neighbours. You will simply have to face facts and realise that you can’t always have everything you want. There is no point pitting yourself up against those who have more than you because you will only emerge the loser
Capricorn
Throughout this month you will notice a change take place within you that is likely to make you view a particular person in your life very differently by the time the start of January is upon you. It seems that a man’s feelings for you just won’t subside and his constant romancing has finally encouraged you to let your guard down and decide to enjoy life a little more. Where this will all lead is still uncertain but you will feel more optimistic about yourself and this rise in confidence is set to help you in many, perhaps less obvious areas. People seem to forget sometimes that life is a fleeting moment to be enjoyed and if an opportunity arrives, we should all seek to grasp it no matter who we are.
Aquarius
If there’s one thing you can do to make both your life and the lives of those around you a little simpler it’s to stop digging your heels in about a certain family issue and perhaps admit that you are not putting everyone’s best interests at heart with your decision concerning a young child. You need to detach yourself from your anger and instead consider the feelings of the people that will be most affected by any planned changes you have in mind. It isn’t always easy to make difficult decisions but unless you are prepared to be “cruel to be kind” you are unlikely to make any progress.
Pisces
It appears that certain adversaries who have until recently been quiet with their opposition are now beginning to creep out of the woodwork and it has caused you some major embarrassment in the workplace. You will need to call upon your inner resources here and perhaps draw upon deep, inner cunning and guile to switch matters around in your favour. If you can keep a cool head and not allow your opponents to get you flustered then you should emerge to fight another day. It all comes down to how much you really want to risk to carry out your intentions.
Lilly Light
Aries
You have been under a great deal of pressure lately and this is due in no small measure to a partner’s problems in the work place, spilling over into your home life. Often you find it difficult to express your emotions and this also impacts on the way you deal with others who might need a shoulder to cry on. You may need to exercise a little more patience and think about the feelings of a loved one since matters are unlikely to be resolved otherwise. Whilst you are known to be quick witted and sharp minded you can sometimes have difficulty showing your emotions and a perhaps it’s time to make a concerted effort to change that for your sake as well as the sake of others.
Taurus
It seems like ages since something truly significant has happened in your life. Well fortunately, that is all about to change as a dream you have long nurtured and aspired to suddenly gets the chance to take shape thanks in no small part to the efforts of a colleague or partner. It finally seems that someone has taken notice of your efforts and good news is set to reach you on the 17th. After this point you may well discover that life becomes a blur for the next few weeks as matters leap out of your hands and take on a shape and destiny of their own. You are a positive character so there will be little excuse needed for you to celebrate but just make sure you don’t forget about those who have always been there with you along the way. No person’s route to success is without debt to someone.
Gemini
Although there has been a strong sense of romance in your life of late, not everyone shares your enthusiasm for your new partner and there could be one or two new mysteries for you to ponder over in the coming weeks as certain little revelations only serve to offer more question marks surrounding your current beau’s integrity. It might be wise for you to do a little subtle investigations of your own – but be discreet. You don’t want to jeopardise the relationship and anything you may have heard could just turn out to be the speculations of an over-active imagination. However, there’s no harm in looking – just don’t make it look like you’re looking!
Cancer
A move of house is on the horizon as your plans begin to take shape and your next few weeks could well be occupied by the search for a new place to live. The recent acquisition of funds – through a family gift – has given you a spectacular lease of life and the freedom to really shape your future for the very first time. There will finally be no stopping you as your last great obstacle is blown spectacularly away. Just make sure that the temptation to go completely wild doesn’t over-power you since there are still important decisions to be made and the advice and concerns of a close partner or husband need to be taken into consideration. You were not an island before this change of luck and you will not be one after it so be democratic in your outlook.
Leo
For sometime now there have been too many distractions in your life for you to really focus on what matters but by the end of January the situation will be a little clearer as a window of truth opens up for you, showing you certain things that you may not be happy accepting but that will nevertheless allow you to decide what to do next. Of principal concern are your torn emotions over two particular people in your life, between who you are finding it increasingly difficult to decide. Both have expressed strong feelings towards you and both seem enthusiastic about the prospect of a future with you but it is your decision that ultimately counts. So decide you must because much is at stake here.
Virgo
Even the greatest risk-takers come unstuck at some point. No one can dodge bad luck forever. And so it is with many Leos out there this month that are perhaps under the impression that they will remain impervious to misfortune. Regrettably, many of you will stumble upon hurdles of your own design as a blatant disregard for authority is set to see you struggling in very “hot water” all the way up to your necks. Rather than splash about and make even bigger fools of yourselves, you should consider holding your hands up and accepting your punishment. It will be far less severe if you are honest and far easier to move on afterwards.
Libra
Although you would never admit it to anyone, there is still a small part of you that regrets letting a loved one go last year because the feelings you had for that person still exist and even after all this time, have not subsided. It is therefore going to come as something of a surprise to you when you happen to “bump” into the person concerned at a private function, to discover that their own feelings for you have not changed either. This is going to setup something of a dilemma for both of you – especially since the man in question is currently seeing someone else and it’s someone you know! It couldn’t get more complicated if you tried but then nothing is ever simple in your world at the moment.
Scorpio
A close companion will come to you in the next few weeks, carrying concerns about his life that perhaps only you can truly help him with. You need to think carefully about what you say but should not hold back on certain truths if you feel they will help him overall. On a different note, you should seek medical advice about any worries you have relating to pains in your leg. The problem has been with you for longer than you care to admit and whilst you do not like visits to the doctor, you may find that things are a lot more serious than you realise so don’t hold back. Beware the advances of a strange man on the 27th: there is more of the con man than the concerned citizen about him.
Sagittarius
Financially things could be very tight for you this January and you will need to tighten your belt to get through unscathed. It seems that excesses from previous months have finally caught up with you and it won’t be pretty if you don’t taken action quickly. Your usual sound monetary sense has deserted you and you need to get your recklessness under control and back on track. It seems the reasons behind your lapse have more to do with competitiveness and trying to keep up with the neighbours. You will simply have to face facts and realise that you can’t always have everything you want. There is no point pitting yourself up against those who have more than you because you will only emerge the loser
Capricorn
Throughout this month you will notice a change take place within you that is likely to make you view a particular person in your life very differently by the time the start of January is upon you. It seems that a man’s feelings for you just won’t subside and his constant romancing has finally encouraged you to let your guard down and decide to enjoy life a little more. Where this will all lead is still uncertain but you will feel more optimistic about yourself and this rise in confidence is set to help you in many, perhaps less obvious areas. People seem to forget sometimes that life is a fleeting moment to be enjoyed and if an opportunity arrives, we should all seek to grasp it no matter who we are.
Aquarius
If there’s one thing you can do to make both your life and the lives of those around you a little simpler it’s to stop digging your heels in about a certain family issue and perhaps admit that you are not putting everyone’s best interests at heart with your decision concerning a young child. You need to detach yourself from your anger and instead consider the feelings of the people that will be most affected by any planned changes you have in mind. It isn’t always easy to make difficult decisions but unless you are prepared to be “cruel to be kind” you are unlikely to make any progress.
Pisces
It appears that certain adversaries who have until recently been quiet with their opposition are now beginning to creep out of the woodwork and it has caused you some major embarrassment in the workplace. You will need to call upon your inner resources here and perhaps draw upon deep, inner cunning and guile to switch matters around in your favour. If you can keep a cool head and not allow your opponents to get you flustered then you should emerge to fight another day. It all comes down to how much you really want to risk to carry out your intentions.
Lilly Light