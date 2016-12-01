Your stars for December with Lilly Light.
Aries
Although you don’t mix well with earth signs – December is traditionally the time of Capricorn – it is going to be a productive month for many of you, especially where business is concerned. You have a few irons in the fire and you want to strike now, whilst the initiative is with you. My advice would be to just go full steam ahead because everything you do right now is going to turn to gold and this could provide a really productive outcome.
Taurus
Your stubborn nature can sometimes land you in hot water and this month in particular you might find that you are forced into a difficult situation because you dig your heels in a little too deeply. There is an argument to suggest that you should perhaps rethink your attitude but that might be an easier thing to say than do. For now, your most immediate problem could be to reconcile the relationship that has been harmed because of it.
Gemini
For some time now you have laboured with several choices in your life and it would be fair to suggest that if anything, what you are really seeking is some kind of direction. December will see you presented with a job offer that could go some way to offering a long-term solution but you should really go with your gut instincts because the rewards could be plentiful. You know what you can do when you put your mind to it so get it right and you will succeed.
Cancer
A recent break-up is going to still be playing heavily on your mind and while you may have tried to distance yourself from your past, familiar surroundings and too many raw memories are making it difficult for your to move on. The best solution might be to try and get away for a while and clear your head in anticipation of new opportunities. Life moves in cycles and not always in black and white. Give yourself a few weeks to put some colour back into your world.
Leo
This might be the month of celebration for many of you but there remain burdens that make it difficult to really enjoy the festive season as you would like. The reality is that you can shed these problems fairly easily if you just apply a little disciplined thought to the matter on your mind. Honesty is the best policy but that’s being honest with yourself as well as those around you. Shed your troubles and get in the spirit with everyone else.
Virgo
The greatest challenge for you this month is going to be an emotional one. Your heart is struggling to accept a decision that has left you nursing a painful wound and it might be some time before you are able to get over it. However, every cloud has a silver lining and the 21st of the month will see things change for the better when news reaches you of an overseas opportunity that might just take your mind of things and prove to be too good to ignore.
Libra
If you have been trying to balance your finances then this may just prove to be the month when you have to face facts and realize that you cannot hide from the truth any longer. Serious action is required and the first thing you need to do is get someone in a professional capacity to review your accounts and put them in order. It might be a scary prospect but you shouldn’t take this as failure but an opportunity to get your world back on track.
Scorpio
After a long period away, your return to family and friends is going to make you realize just how much you are loved as well as how much you have missed those closest to you. However, once you settle back into regular life it won’t be long before you seek a new challenge and there are several opportunities that will find you, although not all of them may come around as immediately as you would want them to. Be patient and work out the best option for you in the long term.
Sagittarius
Health matters will take a turn for the better when you realize that a current course of medication has fortunately proven to be successful and you can look to get yourself back on track, with these concerns behind you. Your renewed sense of confidence will see you get a neglected career back on track and for some of you there could even be the decision to go travelling. Whatever you do, this is going to be the start of a new and positive phase in your life so enjoy it.
Capricorn
It seems that a rash purchase made last month is going to cause you some problems in December as things start to go wrong with regrettable results. You clearly did not take the advice given to you and it might be wise to cut your losses and get out while you can rather than trying to fix a problem that is really not worth fixing. Now is certainly not the time to try and nurse your wounded pride. It’s far more important to get straight.
Aquarius
Never a sign to sit still for too long, you are likely to find this month a particularly frustrating one as your plans to move certain projects along are held up by forces outside of your control. However, don’t allow things to get on top of you. Whilst you are waiting for certain issues to resolve themselves perhaps you should think about taking stock of other areas in your life because there is a still a great deal of work to be done to restore a partnership to its former state.
Pisces
Early on this month there is likely to be quite an upheaval for you to contend with and change is something your sign does not handle very well. That said, you will have to overcome this hurdle if you are to move on towards greater achievements for the remainder of the month. Try to push past your shyness and let your hair down a little. This could be just the boost you need to get those sparks of passion fired up again!
Lilly Light
