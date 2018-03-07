Aries
Love is in the air this month and for those of you looking for a new relationship, it could come in the form of a strong-minded, flame haired woman or a shy but attractive man. Either way, it is going to prove a very exciting time for your sign, although in more general terms the whole of the month is certainly going to be eventful. Where it goes from here is anybody’s guess but if I was going to place a bet on something long term happening, I’d be pretty confident of winning the jackpot here.
Taurus
March is going to be all about career for you and those of you who have recently switched jobs are likely to find yourself revelling in the change. Suddenly, everything you could have wanted from a job will be set out before you and you’ll feel confident and optimistic about the future in way you may not have felt for some time. On the family front, a relative will approach you for financial assistance and whilst you might have reason to question the reasons behind their request, don’t be too quick to dismiss their call for help if you can manage it.
Gemini
You should be feeling so much better about yourself and the circumstances you find your life in right now and yet for many of you, that just doesn’t appear to be the case. Perhaps you’re struggling with internal confidence issues; maybe you’re just aren’t looking at the bigger picture? Whatever the reasons for your dilemma, the one thing you need to find and quickly is some driving motivation. You are currently sitting at the centre of a huge series of opportunities and yet you just can’t seem to grasp the benefits that surround you.
Cancer
It’s going to hit you like a bit of a thunderbolt this month but you’re suddenly going to realize that the “one that got away” in your life is still quite a significant factor for you. It will dawn on you when you happen to bump into each other at a forthcoming function and you may have to come to terms with some difficult decisions over how you deal with those feelings. On a separate matter, there could be cause for concern for those of you with children as a medical condition that was thought to be fairly innocuous turns out to be a little more serious that was first believed.
Leo
You just don’t seem to be able to escape the conflict a former partner forces upon you – even though you have tried your hardest to keep them as far away from your personal life as possible. It seems that the pair of you are destined to clash in a major way, in part because there are just too many issues from your time together that were never resolved. It might mean not be something you are too keen to embrace but at the same time it could be a necessary evil you just have to face if you’re to reach a satisfactory conclusion to matters.
Virgo
It would not be an unfair comment to make by suggesting that you can on occasions be quite a moody person. After all, you are a water sign and the moon, which makes drawing this card in your reading for the month quite significant, often influences your behaviour. Throughout March your feelings are going to be very erratic and it might be down to the fact that you need a break. Family disputes, a demanding job and the general rigours of everyday life have left your energy reserves a little depleted and to get yourself back to top form is going to require a little time away.
Libra
You’re likely to find yourselves in a bit of a quandary over an invitation to a party this month, simply because it’s going to clash with another arrangement your partner has already organised. Whoever you disappoint is not going to take it well and the best solution you might have to go with is to make everyone happy and attend both! On the work front you are feeling like a change and now seems as good a time as any to start looking around for an alternative. One particular option will present itself to you on the 17th and you shouldn’t be quick to discount it simply because it means considering unfamiliar territory.
Scorpio
You could be forgiven for thinking that the world has been against you over the last few weeks, such has been the number of awkward and potentially disruptive situations you’ve had to face lately. However, the good news is that most of those fiery issues are now behind you and you can look forward to a period of sustained “normality”. What you should consider is how much you might be to blame for what happened and then think about how you can ensure something similar doesn’t re-occur.
Sagittarius
If you’re honest, things haven’t been right in a relationship just lately and the time may have arrived for some straight talking and positive action if you care about what you have and want to prevent a long-term partnership from descending into decline. The central issue seems to revolve around a living arrangement that just doesn’t meet your expectations anymore and this is leading to a build-up of stresses and pressures that are forcing an overall deterioration of matters. It’s time for you to take control and make some firm decisions.
Capricorn
This month is all about change for many of you. Whether that change demonstrates itself through a new career path, fresh living arrangements or an alternative lifestyle, the fact remains that many aspects of your life will never be the same again come the end of March. You’re a very positive and outgoing sign that needs to feel free and able to express themselves across all areas of their existence so it just might be that recent events have driven you to take drastic action to drag yourself out of a rut.
Aquarius
There comes a time in everyone’s life when they must assess what they have in a relationship and then – if necessary - be honest enough to decide that perhaps things aren’t quite what they once were. Many of you will be at this stage in a romance and it could be that you need to accept a situation and not tie yourself to it any longer. Perhaps the time has come to step back and put yourself rather than anyone else first. If you feel like you’re not getting the attention you deserve then whatever the reasons are behind this, don’t try and force something that just isn’t there. Live your life and if things are meant to be then they will be.
Pisces
Health issues will be at the top of the agenda for many of you this month and you need to make sure you see through any medical complaint to its conclusion, rather than leave it to chance. You have been suffering in silence, hoping it will just go away, but to be honest you need to get the problem dealt with otherwise it could develop into something far worse. On the money front, you may find that a parent comes to your aid to help you out of a tricky financial situation and you will be pleased to note that from thereon in, things will be a lot rosier as far as your bank balance is concerned.
Lilly Light
