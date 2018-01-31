Aries
For many of you, the last few weeks have been unsettled and made you fearful of the future. However, as we progress through February, you will see your spirits lifted. Consequently, as your confidence returns you will be able to combat anything life throws at you, although your reading suggests you won’t have too many difficult problems to deal with over the coming weeks. If anything, your greatest dilemma will involve the romantic interests of a fellow work colleague and whether or not to agree to their offer of an intimate night out!
Taurus
February is going to prove a very special month for your sign, whether you are in a relationship or about to embark upon something new. You will be in a very confident mood about the future and your romance, even if things still appear to be stacked against you. Something suggests that forces beyond your own control are at work here. Some of us only truly love once in life and without overstating the point, this could be your moment. On the work front, a new career move will develop in a very positive way, promising good things for the future in 2018.
Gemini
After a period of stagnation, a new project or development will lift off with a great measure of success. However, you should beware of overconfidence and take care in any business dealings that you have left in the hands of others. Throughout February you will also receive two enticing offers concerning the sale of certain goods but you should consider them carefully before making any firm decision. Look at every scenario and outcome – not just the one that might provide an instant fix. If you want this to work well, then invest the time. You’ll only get out what you put it.
Cancer
Just when you thought many of the complexities and disagreements in your life had passed you by, so a new problem rears its ugly head and challenges all your preconceptions. It seems that a partner has not been entirely honest with you when it comes to his or her interest in another person and you could be in for quite a shock when you realise what is happening almost right under your nose. Whatever you do, don’t let indecision get in the way. Once you are aware of all the facts then focus on what to do next rather than simply leave it to fate.
Leo
A change of career seems to be in the pipeline this month as you are forced to look elsewhere for alternative employment. This may seem a little unnerving at first but you will discover a new role within a sector you never thought of entering before and in time you will not look back. On the relationship front you may discover an admirer from times past decides to make a move on you and the long-term signs are positive, if you don’t let your enthusiasm get the better of you. The only drawback could be the reaction of a past partner who for some reason or other still has some involvement in your life.
Virgo
Family life has never seemed so good and the future bodes well for all matters involving the home. You will find yourself reflective throughout February and perhaps even discover an emotional side to yourself that you were completely unable to admit existed. Matters of the heart may be less trouble free and you should be careful not to speak before you think. Your misplaced words could cause more than just heartache to a partner and leave you ruing for a second chance you won’t ever get. It’s not just family that needs your affection.
Libra
The time for being afraid of taking a chance should be put behind you Libra if you are ever to make any headway in your life and attain the success you crave – both at work and in a relationship. Where career is concerned, you need to learn to speak your mind and the ideal opportunity will present itself to you before the month is out so do not run from the chance to make your mark. Missing out will see you having to wait a long time before you do so again. Where matters of the heart are concerned you should consider being a little less bullish in your approach because that might open more doors where a fresh relationship is concerned.
Scorpio
Your recent behavior at a family gathering proved disappointing and though you may not yet realize it, there are several friends and relatives harboring grudges and also waiting for an apology of some kind. You allowed your ego to get the better of you and one woman, in particular, was hurt by several things you said. You will achieve nothing by trying to deny the situation ever happened. Sometime towards the end of the month you will be invited to interview for a new position at work but if you do decide to pursue the opportunity, make sure you do your homework!
Sagittarius
Money has been a big issue with you over the last few months and that for many, just getting back onto level terms financially would be a major boost. Fortunately, the opportunity to do just that may come in the middle of this month, although you might have to make some tough choices to get there that won’t go down too well with some of the other people involved in your life. However, you cannot continue ignoring the future just so you can make it through today and the long-term prospects of your decision will benefit everyone connected.
Capricorn
With the excesses of Christmas finally behind you, February will be a good month for you to begin saving towards a future investment. You may come into a small amount of money and you are advised to use this as the foundation to finance any proposed scheme. However, you should not rush into anything because of impatience and when the time arrives to use your money, be sure to seek the correct advice. It will be better for you in the long run if you manage to work through this sensibly.
Aquarius
A recent change of job has seen you have to stretch yourself unexpectedly between your new role and a rather demanding partner whose personality has changed since the start of the year. Now, his or her deliberately inflexible approach is making you question a relationship that is cutting into a career path you are very much intent on pursuing. My advice would be to sit down and have it out with them as your reading warns of many rows ahead otherwise and you might soon be forced to make a choice between someone you love and something you love to do!
Pisces
Money has proven a sore point in a relationship on a number of occasions for you of late. However, you need to perhaps bite your tongue a little in February otherwise you might find someone else close to you bites it off! Whilst you do have a generous nature, you also possess the need to control matters in your life and to a lesser extent, in the lives of those close to you. Convincing your nearest and dearest to think the same way might prove initially more difficult than you want it to.
