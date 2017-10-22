This new cookbook from Samin Nosrat seeks to simplify the cooking process by distilling decades of professional experience into just four simple elements, giving you the knowledge to become a truly instinctive cook.
While cooking at Chez Panisse at the start of her career, Samin Nosrat was astounded at the chef’s versatility; last minute menu changes didn’t faze them as they would approach a new ingredient with confidence, instinctively knowing how to cook it. She then noticed that there were four key principals that her fellow chefs had knowledge of that would make any food taste great if used in the right way: Salt, Fat, Acid and Heat.
By mastering these four variables, Samin found the confidence to trust her instincts in the kitchen and cook delicious meals with any ingredients. And with her simple but revolutionary method, she taught masterclasses to give both professionals and amateurs the skills to cook instinctively.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is Samin’s guide on how to master these elements. Whether you want to balance your vinaigrette, cook the perfect steak or braise meltingly tender-stews. Samin explains the right techniques to achieve the best results, with 100 essential recipes and dozens of variations to show you how.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat is illustrated by New York Times bestselling illustrator and graphic journalist Wendy MacNaughton and introduced by Michael Pollan, author of Cooked, and presenter of the documentary of the same name.
This is beautifully constructed book that manages to focus on the fundamentals of cooking by directing its attention to four key but essential elements and in the process, delivers one of the best cook books of the year. Accessible, spontaneous and a hugely impressive debut, Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat should be at the top of the list for anyone interested in cooking.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking has 3 copies of Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat up for grabs.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
Which famous American politician is Samin known to have cooked for?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words SALT, FAT, ACID, HEAT in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with your submission. Any entry without these details will not be accepted.
The competition closes on November 25th and the winners will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
