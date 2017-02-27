A Passion for Pancakes

Whether you’re a mother who view pancakes as a breakfast treat for the family at the weekend, a student who’s forgotten to do their food shopping or a Michelin starred gourmet chef, pancakes have earned their place in today’s society as a simple, easy to make, nutritious foodstuff which can be adapted to suit any occasion
Our newly found love affair with pancakes means that we’ve moved on from making pancakes with the sole aim of using up store cupboard essentials and leftovers.
While the traditional sugar and lemon topping is still popular, more exciting flavour combinations and cooking techniques have been emerging. Generally pancakes are either griddled to form smaller, thicker pancakes or fried in butter to produce a thinner crepe. Soufflé pancakes add a classy, special edge to something, which in principal could be really quite plain while baking is an easier technique, which can produce a similar effect.
Nonetheless, the quickest way to cook pancakes is to fry them. It can be hard to achieve perfect pancakes so if you struggle to get them spot on then follow the Flour Advisory Bureau’s top tips.
What went wrong?
Soggy pancakes
The batter may be too thick or you may have used too much batter, the pancake may be undercooked or you may not have enough fat in the frying pan.
Broken pancakes
The batter may be too thin or you may not have used enough egg in your batter recipe.
Pancakes that are difficult to roll or fold
Either the batter or pancakes are too thick or the pancakes may be overcooked.
Tips for perfect pancakes
- Measure the ingredients exactly to ensure that the batter reaches the right consistency.
- Mix the ingredients using a large whisk until the dry ingredients have just been mixed in. The larger the whisk, the more air you can whip into the batter, which will help to produce light, fluffy pancakes.
- Heat the pan for two or three minutes before adding the fat to ensure that it doesn’t burn. An olive oil spray is not only a good option for those who are concerned about the fat content, it also has a high burning temperature which helps to keep the flavor of the pancake delicate.
- One ladles worth of pancake batter is usually sufficient to make one perfect pancake.
You only need to flip each pancake once to avoid overcooking and toughening the pancakes.
We all love traditional English pancakes served with lemon and sugar, but for a change try these for a thicker, sweeter alternative. They are easy enough for kids to make with a little help and are great for weekend breakfast or as a dessert.
Servings
Makes 10 pancakes
Ingredients
225g plain white flour, 1tsp baking powder, 15g granulated sugar, 2 large eggs, 300ml milk, 250g berries - eg strawberries, blackberries, raspberries and blueberries, 15g icing sugar, a little oil to grease pan if required, Greek yoghurt or fromage frais, sweetened to taste with clear honey for serving
Method
Place the flour, baking powder, sugar, eggs and milk in a blender and process until smooth. Cover and place in the fridge for at least 30 mins. Place the berries, icing sugar and 1-2 tbsp water in a food processor and process to a smooth puree. Strain into a jug and sweeten with a little extra icing sugar to taste. Preheat a non-stick frying pan until hot & add 2 tsps of oil. Pour in 2tbsp of the batter & cook until bubbles begin to appear. Turn the pancake. Cook for 1 min. Remove from pan and keep warm in a clean tea towel. Repeat until all the batter is used. Serve warm pancakes, drizzled with fruit sauce and a dollop of Greek yoghurt or fromage frais sweetened with clear honey to taste.
www.fabflour.co.uk
