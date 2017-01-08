New Year, New You!

“New year, new me.” How many of us have either said that or known someone who has said that these past few days? The answer: a lot. With 2016 now behind us, it is time to usher in 2017 and our new goals and ideas.
So what should you try and do in 2017?
Sport
Taking up a sport is a lot easier and a lot more rewarding than forking out for a gym membership. Most people stick with a sport as it is not a solitary ordeal. It is an enjoyable experience that you can partake in with your friends. Even if you don’t have a friend that is willing to take up a sport do not be perturbed, you will make a whole new host of friends in whatever sport you decide to undertake.
The view that golf is a male sport has been rendered obsolete in recent years. Historic golf courses like St. Andrews(link is external), the last bastion of male-only golf clubs, have been reformed and are now rightfully open to both sexes(link is external). With perception now changed, there has never been a better time to take up the sport. What makes golf such an appealing game is that it is a leisurely form of exercise, but at the same time extremely beneficial.
A rough guestimate would suggest that the average golf course is around 6,700 yards or 3.8 miles, so there’s your cardio already. Now factor in the rotation that your body is undertaking with every swing and it soon becomes clear that it is very much a full-body workout. But the beauty of golf is that the whole time you are playing you are conversing with your playing partners and that brings just as much pleasure as the sporting activity itself.
Joining the local tennis club is a super way of staying in shape and an even better way of meeting new friends. With numerous tennis clubs dotted all over the country(link is external), you should be able to find one in a close proximity to where you reside. Unlike golf, tennis is a high-octane sport. It requires plenty of running, but if you are wanting to get in shape in a fun way then you really cannot do much better. Lessons are a good thing to treat yourself to, and much like golf it is a game where training is everything.
Team sports are fantastic. The sense of camaraderie one gets from competing alongside others is a joyous feeling, especially if you are on the winning side. Netball teams are extremely popular and can be found all over the place, and when the summer months come it is imperative that you should look into joining a rounders team. For many it would be the first time they have played rounders since their school days, and once you step out onto that field you soon remember why you loved that game so much in the first place.
Sport plays a huge part in our social DNA but sadly too many of us let it pass us by. Yes, time can be a very big deterrent, but if you can make just two hours a week then you will feel all the better for it. What’s more, this is your thing. Leave your partner at home with your children and just enjoy your own time with your friends.
Hobbies
The Great British Bake Off (link is external)is universally loved and has played a huge role in getting people back into baking. This is a brilliant thing as we all need a hobby besides sport to keep ourselves stimulated. Baking is a hugely rewarding experience and not only brings a smile to your face but also to those around you. The smell of freshly baked bread permeating the house is a smell of real wonder and delight. However, if you are the one baking make sure you are firm and clear on who the unlucky soul is washing up!
With Kindles being remarkably cheap, getting back into reading has never been quite this simple. Buying books or going to the library is a chore and can get rather expensive and hence people fall out of love with reading, which is a huge shame. However, with the advances in technology that the 21st Century has allotted us, it is no longer a problem. As long as you have WiFi, you have access to an online library that would be able to saturate the demands of even the most ardent of bookworms. The extensive collection offered has books that are free to download, some can be loaned and all are competitively priced and cheaper than Waterstones.
Again, much like sport, having a hobby is good for both mind and soul. It is that little piece of me-time in a life that is usually devoid of female me-time. There’s mum-time but very rarely me-time and this is why we must make every waking second count. If we don’t, the biggest losers are ourselves.
Travel
Everyone is different in where they like to holiday. There are those of us who are free from the constraints of family and can jettison anywhere on the globe. Girls, if you are thinking of travelling around Asia and South America now really is the ideal time.
For those with young children, staying inside the British Isles seems like the premier destination. Without sounding like a broken record, one of the (very few) benefits to Brexit is just how appealing the UK is now as a destination. Holidaying in Britain is a great experience. Granted the weather can be a little hit or miss, but we are geared for the worse weather, and if it does start coming down we know how to handle ourselves.
Conclusion
Ladies, let us make 2017 our year. We have all the ingredients to cook up one helluva year. It doesn’t matter what your New Year’s resolutions are, what does are the people we are with and the enjoyment we have. Life is far too short and if you don’t grab it by the scruff of the neck it will soon pass you by. Life is for the doers so get out there and grab the proverbial bull by the horns.
Poppy Watt
