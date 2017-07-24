Money Saving Tips

With interest rates so low there is little incentive for savers these days but that doesn’t mean we still can’t find ways to hold back on your spending. We've had a quick run through some of the best ways to keep those pounds in your pocket rather than someone else's.
Switch Banks
Moving to a new bank is a lot easier than you might think and some of the best offers even give you cash to make that switch all the sweeter.
Pension Power
Putting a little extra in your pension pot now is sure to reap rewards come retirement day so think about that long term investment.
Switch Energy
Most households stay with their incumbent provider but the reality is moving to a new supplier can save you hundreds of pounds a year.
Debt Management
Most people have a credit card bill and if you’re finding it hard to bring that balance down then why not look into a new credit card that offers a 0pc interest deal on balance transfers.
Sell Your Junk
One person’s rubbish is another person’s treasure so clear out those unwanted items and you might make yourself a pretty packet.
Move Your Mortgage
With rates at an all-time low, anyone on a long-term fixed mortgage should look at moving their mortgage onto a new arrangement.
Check Your Travel Costs
If you drive to work, then consider the benefits of car-pooling because it not only saves money but can ease your conscience when it comes to the environment!
These are just a few ideas that can help you but there are plenty more available from the Money Advice Service.
Sophie Davidson
