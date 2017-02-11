Love Yourself This Valentine's Day!

We all have parts of our bodies that we would like to change, but to dress well we need to learn to dress the body we have not the one we want.
The key is to understand what suits us and learn to enjoy dressing OUR body.
Style should be a pleasure and we can all feel good in what we wear every day, whatever our age, shape, size, lifestyle or budget.
Valentine's may be for couples but we all like to use it as an excuse to be good to ourselves! See the colourmebeautiful tips for some pampering and confidence boosting this Valentine's Day.
Change your mindset
We all come in different shapes and sizes, be proud of your uniqueness!
Know your colouring
Colour can give you an instant update and make you look younger and more vibrant, provided you get it right. There may be some colours you love but do they love you back, be honest. It's most important to wear the right colours close to your face so invest in at least a couple of tops in your best shades.
Know your body shape
When you know your shape you can choose the most flattering styles and avoid those that don't complement your figure. You probably have some items in your wardrobe you look and feel great in and others that do the opposite. Invest in more of the clothes you know you look good in.
Accentuate the positive
The ideal body shape is in perfect proportion so what we are trying to achieve when we dress is to create outfits, which make us, look balanced and in proportion. In order to do that you need to learn how to emphasize certain areas and disguise others.
Be inspired by fashion but don't be a slave to it
Magazines and retailers create looks for you to aspire to but you need to be realistic. Most of us won't achieve the exact same look as a 6ft 21-year-old model most of the time - but you can take inspiration from bits of it and find the pieces that you know will work for you.
Show your personality!
Your clothes should express who you are! Most of us like to wear different looks on different days, perhaps chic and traditional one day, funky or creative the next. We feel good not only when something is the right fit and colour but also when we feel something is really 'us'. The more confident you become in choosing the right clothes, the more comfortable you will be in expressing your personality and you will then create your signature style.
Checklist to body confidence
Avoid items that you know don't suit you and focus on those that do
Accentuate the good and disguise the not-so-good; create a 'balanced' look
Don't try to dress like someone else; you want to look good as YOU
Love the body you have and enjoy creating and showing off your style
Treat yourself on Valentine's
Yes Valentine's is about your love for someone else, but if you don't have a someone else in your life right now, what better excuse is there to show some love and appreciation for yourself?
Treat yourself to some new underwear, a lipstick, a piece of jewellery, a blow-dry, a make-up makeover or a personal shopping afternoon then dress up for an evening out with your best friends. You are confident, you know you look good, and if you feel so inclined, you might even meet the man of your dreams!
Happy Valentine's Day!
