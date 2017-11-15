Landon Tyler home fragrances
The key to happiness might be right under your nose.
Scientists have found that smelling the ‘right’ aromas can enhance how we feel.
Research has found that the festive aroma, which is often associated with the winter holidays, helps to reduce stress
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, try sniffing some citrus. The smell of the vitamin C-packed fruits has been shown to boost energy and alertness, and studies have revealed that lemon scents in particular can reduce stress and leave a positive impression on others.
Put mowing the lawn at the top of your to-do list, if only because researchers in Australia have found that a chemical released by freshly cut grass can cause people to become more relaxed and even feel joy.
Lavender is well documented for its calming effects, even easing insomnia and depression and jasmine also has been shown to boost moods.
Primarily known as a flavour agent, rosemary has been shown to amplify brainpower. Studies have found that the smell of the herb enhanced participants ability to remember complex events and tasks, and scientists say the research could lead the way to treating memory loss.
Understandably, we will all have our own unique memories associated with difference scents.
Landon Tyler have utilised this theory by combining 12 memorable fragrances in their fragrance and beauty lines of candles, diffusers and bathing products. All 12 fragrances have been exclusively developed using the finest ingredients and feature high dosages of their scents to ensure their aromas fully infuse rooms throughout, creating moments and memories for every season.
Scent of Christmas – A traditional festive scent combining clementines, cloves and Norwegian spruce.
Golden Amber – A sophisticated fine fragrance combining frankincense, musk, patchouli, nutmeg, rose and sandalwood.
Winter Woods – A classic Christmas tree scent combining pine, fir, spruce, moss and cardamom.
Pink Cashmere – A sensual fine fragrance combining jasmine, amber, patchouli, musk and muguet.
Country Meadow – An invigorating fresh scent combining rose, jasmine, neroli, ylang and soft musk.
Vintage Blooms – A pretty floral scent combining gardenia, rose, violet, heliotrope and amber.
Chesil Beach – A clean oceanic scent combining precious woods, fresh lavender, bergamot and spice.
Citrus Grove – An uplifting fresh scent combining lemon, grapefruit and bergamot.
Tuscan Garden – A delicate leafy scent combining tuberose, violet and geranium with lemon, ginger and musk.
Blackberry Souffle – A sweet creamy scent combining blackberries, fig and orange with almond, vanilla and maple.
Dark Cashmere – A masculine cologne fragrance combining vetivert, patchouli, cedar, clove and cinnamon.
Wild berries – A juicy sweet scent combining cranberries, raspberries, wild roses, tea and sandalwood.
Featuring contemporary frosted glass jars and bottles that will compliment any room in your home.
For more information and gift ideas visit www.landontyler.com
Lilly Light
Landon Tyler home fragrances
The key to happiness might be right under your nose.
Scientists have found that smelling the ‘right’ aromas can enhance how we feel.
Research has found that the festive aroma, which is often associated with the winter holidays, helps to reduce stress
If you’re in need of a pick-me-up, try sniffing some citrus. The smell of the vitamin C-packed fruits has been shown to boost energy and alertness, and studies have revealed that lemon scents in particular can reduce stress and leave a positive impression on others.
Put mowing the lawn at the top of your to-do list, if only because researchers in Australia have found that a chemical released by freshly cut grass can cause people to become more relaxed and even feel joy.
Lavender is well documented for its calming effects, even easing insomnia and depression and jasmine also has been shown to boost moods.
Primarily known as a flavour agent, rosemary has been shown to amplify brainpower. Studies have found that the smell of the herb enhanced participants ability to remember complex events and tasks, and scientists say the research could lead the way to treating memory loss.
Understandably, we will all have our own unique memories associated with difference scents.
Landon Tyler have utilised this theory by combining 12 memorable fragrances in their fragrance and beauty lines of candles, diffusers and bathing products. All 12 fragrances have been exclusively developed using the finest ingredients and feature high dosages of their scents to ensure their aromas fully infuse rooms throughout, creating moments and memories for every season.
Scent of Christmas – A traditional festive scent combining clementines, cloves and Norwegian spruce.
Golden Amber – A sophisticated fine fragrance combining frankincense, musk, patchouli, nutmeg, rose and sandalwood.
Winter Woods – A classic Christmas tree scent combining pine, fir, spruce, moss and cardamom.
Pink Cashmere – A sensual fine fragrance combining jasmine, amber, patchouli, musk and muguet.
Country Meadow – An invigorating fresh scent combining rose, jasmine, neroli, ylang and soft musk.
Vintage Blooms – A pretty floral scent combining gardenia, rose, violet, heliotrope and amber.
Chesil Beach – A clean oceanic scent combining precious woods, fresh lavender, bergamot and spice.
Citrus Grove – An uplifting fresh scent combining lemon, grapefruit and bergamot.
Tuscan Garden – A delicate leafy scent combining tuberose, violet and geranium with lemon, ginger and musk.
Blackberry Souffle – A sweet creamy scent combining blackberries, fig and orange with almond, vanilla and maple.
Dark Cashmere – A masculine cologne fragrance combining vetivert, patchouli, cedar, clove and cinnamon.
Wild berries – A juicy sweet scent combining cranberries, raspberries, wild roses, tea and sandalwood.
Featuring contemporary frosted glass jars and bottles that will compliment any room in your home.
For more information and gift ideas visit www.landontyler.com
Lilly Light