January Birthstone – Garnet
Garnet is the birthstone for January and the stone that celebrates the 2nd anniversary of marriage. The name “garnet” comes from the Latin word “Garanatus,” meaning “seedlike,” in reference to a pomegranate. This reference makes sense as small garnets look like the intense, glistening deep red seeds you find inside in a pomegranate.
Early medieval jewellers incorporated the stone into everything from rings and brooches to buckles and necklaces.
Garnets are considered the oldest and most-worn gemstone.
It has been told that wearing a garnet encourages creativity, courage, and balance, but the most magical power is the passion it inspires. This gemstone promotes love and relationships strong in commitment and fidelity. The garnet is also a symbol of everlasting friendship.
Colour
Red garnets have a long history, but modern gem buyers can pick from a rich palette of garnet colours: greens, oranges, pinkish oranges, deeply saturated purplish reds, and even some blues.
Unique Properties
Throughout time, there have been many ancient traditions and legends about the garnet. In medieval times, the stones were thought to cure depression, protect against bad dreams, and relieve diseases of the liver, as well as hemorrhages. According to legend, Noah used a finely cut, glowing garnet to illuminate the ark during those dark wet days and nights.
Spiritual Meaning
Perhaps the strongest virtue of the garnet is its ability to help one overcome depression. The stone has been known to dissolve ingrained behaviour patterns that are no longer positive. It is said to aid in letting go of useless or old ideas. The stone revitalises, purifies and balances energy, bringing serenity or passionate as appropriate. It removes inhibitions, taboos, anger, and discord. It alleviates emotional disharmony, brings on a calming influence, and protects the wearer from being affected by the unwanted energy of others. It strengthens the survival instinct in a crisis, or in extremely traumatic situations, bringing courage and hope where it seems like there is no way out. All in all, the stone keeps depression at bay. It promotes self-confidence and allows one’s inner spirit to radiate.
Healing Properties of Garnet
All garnets are thought to speed up the healing process because they cleanse and reenergise the chakras.
This blood-red gemstone has long been associated with the healing of various blood diseases, as well as breaking fevers, and reducing inflammation.
How to cleanse your birthstone
It is important to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time, once a day can do this. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone.
Do this every morning or evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge your gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
Lilly Light
Find your birthstone here
January Birthstone – Garnet
Garnet is the birthstone for January and the stone that celebrates the 2nd anniversary of marriage. The name “garnet” comes from the Latin word “Garanatus,” meaning “seedlike,” in reference to a pomegranate. This reference makes sense as small garnets look like the intense, glistening deep red seeds you find inside in a pomegranate.
Early medieval jewellers incorporated the stone into everything from rings and brooches to buckles and necklaces.
Garnets are considered the oldest and most-worn gemstone.
It has been told that wearing a garnet encourages creativity, courage, and balance, but the most magical power is the passion it inspires. This gemstone promotes love and relationships strong in commitment and fidelity. The garnet is also a symbol of everlasting friendship.
Colour
Red garnets have a long history, but modern gem buyers can pick from a rich palette of garnet colours: greens, oranges, pinkish oranges, deeply saturated purplish reds, and even some blues.
Unique Properties
Throughout time, there have been many ancient traditions and legends about the garnet. In medieval times, the stones were thought to cure depression, protect against bad dreams, and relieve diseases of the liver, as well as hemorrhages. According to legend, Noah used a finely cut, glowing garnet to illuminate the ark during those dark wet days and nights.
Spiritual Meaning
Perhaps the strongest virtue of the garnet is its ability to help one overcome depression. The stone has been known to dissolve ingrained behaviour patterns that are no longer positive. It is said to aid in letting go of useless or old ideas. The stone revitalises, purifies and balances energy, bringing serenity or passionate as appropriate. It removes inhibitions, taboos, anger, and discord. It alleviates emotional disharmony, brings on a calming influence, and protects the wearer from being affected by the unwanted energy of others. It strengthens the survival instinct in a crisis, or in extremely traumatic situations, bringing courage and hope where it seems like there is no way out. All in all, the stone keeps depression at bay. It promotes self-confidence and allows one’s inner spirit to radiate.
Healing Properties of Garnet
All garnets are thought to speed up the healing process because they cleanse and reenergise the chakras.
This blood-red gemstone has long been associated with the healing of various blood diseases, as well as breaking fevers, and reducing inflammation.
How to cleanse your birthstone
It is important to cleanse your birthstone regularly since the gemstone absorbs negative energy from your body and your surroundings. Holding it under running lukewarm water for a short period of time, once a day can do this. You could also visualise a white or golden light surrounding your gemstone and clear away any negativity, as you rinse the birthstone.
Do this every morning or evening – especially if you wear your jewellery on a regular basis. To charge your gemstone a little extra, leave it in the direct moonlight during the full moon.
Lilly Light
Find your birthstone here