We Are Giving Away FREE Tickets to The Best You Expo in London
Women Talking has partnered with The Best You Expo 2019, to offer readers FREE tickets to next year’s show, which takes place between the 15th– 16th February at Olympia London.
Now in its fourth year, The Best You Expo is Europe’s largest event dedicated to personal and professional development, bringing together the world’s best motivational speakers, authors, publishers, experts and brands in one place, to help inspire consumers’ passionate about living better lives, gaining greater mindfulness and meaning in our modern age.
Across two days, The Best You, will explore a wide range of topics relevant to our modern society across nine dedicated areas which include; Empowering Women, Best for Business, Wealth and Riches, Health and Lifestyle, Yoga and Meditation, Passion to Profit, Mindfulness and Wellbeing, and new for 2019 Best Youth.
Visitors will be able to hear from some of the world’s leading motivational speakers, authors, publishers, experts and brands in one place to inspire the UK audience, with this year’s line-up to include; best-selling, hypnotherapist Marisa Peer, who has helped CEO’S, Royalty, Olympians and hundreds of others overcome their fears, phobias, and depression, global motivational speaker, author, founder of the US Giant Priceline Jeff Hoffman, awarding-winning influential speaker Warren Cass, master storyteller and entrepreneur Dr Greig Reid, psychologist and yoga teacher specializing in wellbeingSuzy Reading, Author of Sunday Times Bestseller, The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober, Catherine Grey.13-year old keynote speaker of Veganism Daniel Bissonette, best You founder Bernardo Moya with his launch of ‘The Question’ among many others to be announced in the coming weeks.
Whether you’re looking to accelerate your business performance, improve your business acumen, prepare yourself for entering into a new career, improve your life and work balance, or simply be inspired by entrepreneur’s and business leaders, The Best You provides an unrivalled programme of seminars and main stage talks hosted by an acclaimed suite of speakers who will share their personal experiences, insight as well as discuss the very latest ideas and concepts in the industry to inspire and educate and empower visitors.
As well as workshops, seminars and the Main Stage presentations, there is also a Networking area for business and individuals looking to make new connections, as well as the opportunity to hear from the organisations and initiatives raising awareness of vital cultural and environmental issues that will educate and empower us to live more mindfully for a Better World in 2019.
Whether you’re looking to dip your toe in the water of personal development or are striving to optimize your professional success in 2019, The Best You Expo offers all of the inspiration and practical tools you need to unlock your greatest potential.
We're super excited about this event and have partnered with the Best You to offer 100 FREE tickets to give away to our lucky readers!
T&Cs – Recipients can select tickets for the 15thFebruary 2018, 16thFebruary 2018 or both the 15th& 16thFebruary 2019. Offer valid until 15thJanuary 2019 or once the free tickets have expired, all clicks will be rerouted to a paid ticketing page. Tickets cannot be resold or claimed for any cash value.
Apply for your FREE tickets here:
https://theukcompany.isrefer.com/go/expo19-free-tickets/p1012o/
Poppy Watt
We Are Giving Away FREE Tickets to The Best You Expo in London
Women Talking has partnered with The Best You Expo 2019, to offer readers FREE tickets to next year’s show, which takes place between the 15th– 16th February at Olympia London.
Now in its fourth year, The Best You Expo is Europe’s largest event dedicated to personal and professional development, bringing together the world’s best motivational speakers, authors, publishers, experts and brands in one place, to help inspire consumers’ passionate about living better lives, gaining greater mindfulness and meaning in our modern age.
Across two days, The Best You, will explore a wide range of topics relevant to our modern society across nine dedicated areas which include; Empowering Women, Best for Business, Wealth and Riches, Health and Lifestyle, Yoga and Meditation, Passion to Profit, Mindfulness and Wellbeing, and new for 2019 Best Youth.
Visitors will be able to hear from some of the world’s leading motivational speakers, authors, publishers, experts and brands in one place to inspire the UK audience, with this year’s line-up to include; best-selling, hypnotherapist Marisa Peer, who has helped CEO’S, Royalty, Olympians and hundreds of others overcome their fears, phobias, and depression, global motivational speaker, author, founder of the US Giant Priceline Jeff Hoffman, awarding-winning influential speaker Warren Cass, master storyteller and entrepreneur Dr Greig Reid, psychologist and yoga teacher specializing in wellbeingSuzy Reading, Author of Sunday Times Bestseller, The Unexpected Joy of Being Sober, Catherine Grey.13-year old keynote speaker of Veganism Daniel Bissonette, best You founder Bernardo Moya with his launch of ‘The Question’ among many others to be announced in the coming weeks.
Whether you’re looking to accelerate your business performance, improve your business acumen, prepare yourself for entering into a new career, improve your life and work balance, or simply be inspired by entrepreneur’s and business leaders, The Best You provides an unrivalled programme of seminars and main stage talks hosted by an acclaimed suite of speakers who will share their personal experiences, insight as well as discuss the very latest ideas and concepts in the industry to inspire and educate and empower visitors.
As well as workshops, seminars and the Main Stage presentations, there is also a Networking area for business and individuals looking to make new connections, as well as the opportunity to hear from the organisations and initiatives raising awareness of vital cultural and environmental issues that will educate and empower us to live more mindfully for a Better World in 2019.
Whether you’re looking to dip your toe in the water of personal development or are striving to optimize your professional success in 2019, The Best You Expo offers all of the inspiration and practical tools you need to unlock your greatest potential.
We're super excited about this event and have partnered with the Best You to offer 100 FREE tickets to give away to our lucky readers!
T&Cs – Recipients can select tickets for the 15thFebruary 2018, 16thFebruary 2018 or both the 15th& 16thFebruary 2019. Offer valid until 15thJanuary 2019 or once the free tickets have expired, all clicks will be rerouted to a paid ticketing page. Tickets cannot be resold or claimed for any cash value.
Apply for your FREE tickets here:
https://theukcompany.isrefer.com/go/expo19-free-tickets/p1012o/
Poppy Watt