Eco Garden - July
Yes, summer is here and, rain or shine, July may be one of the hottest months of the year when you should get some time to relax and enjoy your garden.
What you won’t enjoy is looking at a dying mess. So keep plants looking good by regularly deadheading and you'll enjoy a longer display of blooms. Make sure you keep new plants, especially those with little root growth, well watered and hoe off weeds, which thrive in the warmth and rain.
Things to do…
Flowers - Autumn-flowering bulbs, such as autumn crocuses, Colchicum, Sternbergia, Amaryllis, and Nerine, can be planted now.
Cutting back plants in baskets followed by feeding can encourage new growth and help revive tired displays.
Start collecting seed from plants you want to grow next year, especially annuals such as Calendula, poppy, and Love-in-a-mist. You could also take cuttings of patio and container plants ready for next year.
Save on water by trying Watering Spikes – these are plastic watering spikes that independently water plants using a bottle of your choice for up to 2 weeks. These nifty little watering spikes help you to recycle your plastic bottles in the garden. They will fit onto bottles with a 28mm bottleneck.
Tip: Making a small hole in the bottom of the plastic bottle allows better water flow through the system.
How about setting up a traditional water butt, the perfect way to harvest water and keep your garden full of life. What better way to retain natural water than collecting it from rooftops via rain guttering. This is one of the easiest areas to save water as we don’t need to waste valuable tapwater on our plants. Plus, plants actually prefer rainwater – it is better for them! For more information visit waterwise.
Lawns –A zero-emissions way to cut grass with no petrol or electricity required is the manual garden lawn mower Perhaps more effort but easy to use and hassle-free and a work out all in one! No filling with petrol, no passing extension leads through the kitchen window, just push and go.
They're better for your grass too: their cylinders give a cleaner cut, which heals quickly. The result: a greener, healthier and better-looking lawn. Plus: they're almost totally silent, are lightweight, have no fuel or running costs, and create no pollution or CO2 emissions.
Birds and wildlife – Eco Bird Feeder) - a simple way of recycling unwanted food to your local birds.
A simple, elegant way of recycling unwanted food to garden birds.
Just hang from a branch or outside your window, insert food, and watch birds come to feed.
From apples to cheese, have fun experimenting.
Recycling - Me To You' Birdfeeders
Here is your chance to put a little piece of art in your garden by Paula Szwedkowicz, made by reusing unwanted tableware, hand painted by an illustrator Zuzia Turek. Choose between three unique pieces.
'Me To You' birdfeeder was designed for those who love watching birds. And who doesn't?
The intense colour of the feeder will attract many types of birds who will visit your backyard for everyday lunch.
Not only classy, the health of our little friends was considered as well!
A typical problem with standard birdfeeders is that they are not getting cleaned very often. Seeds get wet, they go off and they can actually spread infections among garden birds.
'Me To You' was designed thinking about ease of dismantling it. By undoing wingnuts you can take it apart and wash it's three elements properly under running water. Tighten the elements back on the stainless steel rod, and 'Me To You' is back, ready to use! By fitting elements in certain distances from each other, you define what size birds will have an access to the seeds. Please bare in mind that the top plate is meant to cover seeds from the rain.
Lilly Light
Eco Garden - July
Yes, summer is here and, rain or shine, July may be one of the hottest months of the year when you should get some time to relax and enjoy your garden.
What you won’t enjoy is looking at a dying mess. So keep plants looking good by regularly deadheading and you'll enjoy a longer display of blooms. Make sure you keep new plants, especially those with little root growth, well watered and hoe off weeds, which thrive in the warmth and rain.
Things to do…
Flowers - Autumn-flowering bulbs, such as autumn crocuses, Colchicum, Sternbergia, Amaryllis, and Nerine, can be planted now.
Cutting back plants in baskets followed by feeding can encourage new growth and help revive tired displays.
Start collecting seed from plants you want to grow next year, especially annuals such as Calendula, poppy, and Love-in-a-mist. You could also take cuttings of patio and container plants ready for next year.
Save on water by trying Watering Spikes – these are plastic watering spikes that independently water plants using a bottle of your choice for up to 2 weeks. These nifty little watering spikes help you to recycle your plastic bottles in the garden. They will fit onto bottles with a 28mm bottleneck.
Tip: Making a small hole in the bottom of the plastic bottle allows better water flow through the system.
How about setting up a traditional water butt, the perfect way to harvest water and keep your garden full of life. What better way to retain natural water than collecting it from rooftops via rain guttering. This is one of the easiest areas to save water as we don’t need to waste valuable tapwater on our plants. Plus, plants actually prefer rainwater – it is better for them! For more information visit waterwise.
Lawns –A zero-emissions way to cut grass with no petrol or electricity required is the manual garden lawn mower Perhaps more effort but easy to use and hassle-free and a work out all in one! No filling with petrol, no passing extension leads through the kitchen window, just push and go. They're better for your grass too: their cylinders give a cleaner cut, which heals quickly. The result: a greener, healthier and better-looking lawn. Plus: they're almost totally silent, are lightweight, have no fuel or running costs, and create no pollution or CO2 emissions.
Birds and wildlife – Eco Bird Feeder) - a simple way of recycling unwanted food to your local birds.
A simple, elegant way of recycling unwanted food to garden birds.
Just hang from a branch or outside your window, insert food, and watch birds come to feed.
From apples to cheese, have fun experimenting.
Recycling - Me To You' Birdfeeders
Here is your chance to put a little piece of art in your garden by Paula Szwedkowicz, made by reusing unwanted tableware, hand painted by an illustrator Zuzia Turek. Choose between three unique pieces.
'Me To You' birdfeeder was designed for those who love watching birds. And who doesn't?
The intense colour of the feeder will attract many types of birds who will visit your backyard for everyday lunch.
Not only classy, the health of our little friends was considered as well!
A typical problem with standard birdfeeders is that they are not getting cleaned very often. Seeds get wet, they go off and they can actually spread infections among garden birds.
'Me To You' was designed thinking about ease of dismantling it. By undoing wingnuts you can take it apart and wash it's three elements properly under running water. Tighten the elements back on the stainless steel rod, and 'Me To You' is back, ready to use! By fitting elements in certain distances from each other, you define what size birds will have an access to the seeds. Please bare in mind that the top plate is meant to cover seeds from the rain.
Lilly Light