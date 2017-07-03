#DontStepOnABeeDay – July 10th
Bees and other pollinators are an essential part of our ecosystem, recently estimated to be worth over £650m per year to the UK economy! Almost all plants and trees including all the vegetables and fruits we eat rely on bees and other insects to pollinate them. Honeybees are a key part of the British ecosystem and without the tireless work of our little buzzing friends; over a third of everything we eat would disappear from our tables!
Globally the lives of our bees are severely under threat. There's the deadly mite called Varroa
imported accidentally from Asia, the loss of natural habitat, a lack of forage from declining
wildflower meadows and a toxic cocktail of pesticides and fungicides used widely in crop
production. Just as these tiny insects have a vital role to play in the sustainability of humanity, we all have a role to play in their survival and the sustainability of their environment.
What can you do?
Here are our Top 5 Bee Good to bees’ tips to give you inspiration for Don’t Step on a Bee Day:
1. Don’t step on a bee! (Of course)
2. Buy British! The majority of our honey here in the UK is imported, but with the wealth of bee
keepers on our doorstep there is really no need. Support your local beekeeper by visiting a near-by farm shop or deli and enjoy their precious produce!
3. Plant seedballs! We send you these with every Bee Good order placed on beegood.co.uk – it couldn’t be easier! Simply scatter these seedballs containing wildflower seeds, clay, compost & chilli powder in your garden to create hundreds of attractive, bee-friendly blooms. T
4. Please don’t use insecticides! In even very low doses these chemicals apparently disrupt the abilities of bees to navigate & weaken colonies. Use alternatives such as pheromone traps or beneficial planting if you can.
5. Please share the message on social media! Just tag @BeeGood_UK, &
use #DontStepOnABeeDay to help raise awareness...
Poppy Watt
