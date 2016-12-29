Can You Really Win Money On Bingo Sites?

Winning money online can often feel like something that’s a bit too good to be true but it is achievable. Playing bingo online is a way that many people choose to do this, but can you win real money doing so?
Within the UK, all of these sites must be licenced by the Gambling Commission and clearly display their credentials on their pages. This means that they have been found to be fair and following the guidelines laid out by the body. This covers a range of aspects like fair advertising, fair play and even how they deal with player complaints. If you’re playing on a legal site then this licence attests to the fact that you can win money and play fairly.
One of the most important things that you should do on a site is to follow their rules and etiquette, otherwise you can be banned in an instant. This can come from abusing a bonus policy or violating some of their other rules. These can even be things that you wouldn’t think of, like talking about withdrawals with other players or suspected fraudulent activity. If you familiarise yourself with these then you’re less likely to fall foul of them.
Sometimes players think that bingo is fixed because the same winners appear on the roster over and over. This can be because they simply put more money into the game, the more cards you buy the more likely you are to be able to win. This is simple mathematics and probability, which may seem unfair on players that can’t afford to spend quite as much. The way that you can manipulate this in your favour however is to play on penny games instead, as you can frequently by the maximum amount of tickets for less than a pound.
Because of advertising, it can seem like everyone is selling a miracle product or cure that doesn’t really work. This can also make some players sceptical about playing bingo online, as it seems odd to get the chance to win free money. Some of the sites that you can play on are free bingo sites no deposit sites, which means you get the chance to win without paying in.
So how does that work? Well most sites have an inbuilt protection against people abusing these bonuses called wagering requirements. These dictate that you have to play with your bonus a set amount of times before you can withdraw any money. This means you can’t claim a bonus and just withdraw it right away. Once you have satisfied any of these requirements the funds will turn into cash and you can move them into your bank.
Much of bingo comes down to luck, as the sites use Random Number Generators to come up with their results. There are a couple of hints and tips that you can use, other than purchasing more tickets, to improve your winning streak.
Firstly, you want to play at less popular times, as when there are more players in the room, your chance of winning goes down. This may mean playing on a week day as opposed to a weekend, though this may be different depending on the site that you tend to play on. Of course, you can take this with a pinch of salt though as if you want to play in big jackpot games you’ll need to put up with the crowds.
Next, you’ll want to look for offers that give you more to play with. This helps you to play like a big spender without actually being one, as you get a freebie from the site. Bear those wagering requirements in mind and it will be smooth sailing!
