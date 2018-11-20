New British fruits homewares design collection from Historic Royal Palaces
Perfect for brightening up the kitchen over Christmas and into the New Year, this new range of homewares is now in stock at Historic Royal Palaces shops and online gift shop at www.historicroyalpalaces.com
The matching range includes tea towels, a double oven glove, an apron, a tin full of traditional biscuits and a bone china mug and we absolutely love it!
British fruit tea towels
This set of two pretty 100% cotton tea towels has a hand-illustrated design featuring fruit grown in the British countryside. The delicate range of attractive colours will fit well in any home. Price: £12.99
British fruit double oven glove
This thick double oven glove is a perfect match for the tea towels. Featuring a design inspired by classic British fruit including apples, pears, and plums. Made from 100% cotton. Price: £12.99
British Fruit apron
This pretty apron is made from a design based on the fruit grown in the British countryside. Hand illustrated and printed onto 100% cotton with a handy front pocket. Price: £14.99
British fruit embossed biscuit tin
Also part of the range of British fruit designed gifts is this embossed tin of classic British biscuits. The 400g contents include two different biscuits. The first is a triple chocolate chip biscuit and the second in a classic ginger biscuit (using real ginger). The biscuits are made in England and the tin features a hand illustrated design of British fruits. Price: £12.99
British fruit bone china mug
Invoke the images of a British Summer with our British fruit new bone china mug. From pears to gooseberries, the delicate and charming design printed on the mug is quintessentially British and perfect to sip a cup of tea from. Price: £5.99
Poppy Watt
Historic Royal Palaces are the independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace, and Hillsborough Castle. They help everyone explore the story of how monarchs and people have shaped society, in some of the greatest palaces ever built. They raise all their own funds and depend on the support of our visitors, members, donors, sponsors, and volunteers. With the exception of Hillsborough Castle, The Queen owns these palaces on behalf of the nation. Historic Royal Palaces manage them for the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.
New British fruits homewares design collection from Historic Royal Palaces
Perfect for brightening up the kitchen over Christmas and into the New Year, this new range of homewares is now in stock at Historic Royal Palaces shops and online gift shop at www.historicroyalpalaces.com
The matching range includes tea towels, a double oven glove, an apron, a tin full of traditional biscuits and a bone china mug and we absolutely love it!
British fruit tea towels
This set of two pretty 100% cotton tea towels has a hand-illustrated design featuring fruit grown in the British countryside. The delicate range of attractive colours will fit well in any home. Price: £12.99
British fruit double oven glove
This thick double oven glove is a perfect match for the tea towels. Featuring a design inspired by classic British fruit including apples, pears, and plums. Made from 100% cotton. Price: £12.99
British Fruit apron
This pretty apron is made from a design based on the fruit grown in the British countryside. Hand illustrated and printed onto 100% cotton with a handy front pocket. Price: £14.99
British fruit embossed biscuit tin
Also part of the range of British fruit designed gifts is this embossed tin of classic British biscuits. The 400g contents include two different biscuits. The first is a triple chocolate chip biscuit and the second in a classic ginger biscuit (using real ginger). The biscuits are made in England and the tin features a hand illustrated design of British fruits. Price: £12.99
British fruit bone china mug
Invoke the images of a British Summer with our British fruit new bone china mug. From pears to gooseberries, the delicate and charming design printed on the mug is quintessentially British and perfect to sip a cup of tea from. Price: £5.99
Poppy Watt
Historic Royal Palaces are the independent charity that looks after the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Banqueting House, Kensington Palace, Kew Palace, and Hillsborough Castle. They help everyone explore the story of how monarchs and people have shaped society, in some of the greatest palaces ever built. They raise all their own funds and depend on the support of our visitors, members, donors, sponsors, and volunteers. With the exception of Hillsborough Castle, The Queen owns these palaces on behalf of the nation. Historic Royal Palaces manage them for the Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport.