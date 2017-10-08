Win a Stitch & Story Luca Pom Hat Kit
The Stitch & Story mission is to make knitting simple. Aimed at giving new knitters a stress-free experience in learning to knit, our all-in-one kits contain everything you need to get started and learn the basic techniques, including how to cast on, knit, purl, cast off, and sewing.
Read our article here…
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win the Luca Pom Hat Kit just answer the following question:
What day are the Stitch & Story beginner’s knitting workshops held? Find the answer here.
Send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Stitch & Story in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Stitch & Story are keen to keep you updated with their latest news. If you would NOT like to be added to their mailing list please place the words NO THANK YOU in your competition submission.
Competition ends 25th October 2017
Win a Stitch & Story Luca Pom Hat Kit
The Stitch & Story mission is to make knitting simple. Aimed at giving new knitters a stress-free experience in learning to knit, our all-in-one kits contain everything you need to get started and learn the basic techniques, including how to cast on, knit, purl, cast off, and sewing.
Read our article here…
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win the Luca Pom Hat Kit just answer the following question:
What day are the Stitch & Story beginner’s knitting workshops held? Find the answer here.
Send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Stitch & Story in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Stitch & Story are keen to keep you updated with their latest news. If you would NOT like to be added to their mailing list please place the words NO THANK YOU in your competition submission.
Competition ends 25th October 2017