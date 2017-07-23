Win a PAVARA sink tidy
The PAVARA sink tidy has been created to combine functionality with elegance.
Unlike conventional sink tidies that only act as holding containers, the PAVARA sink tidy has been designed to hide the washing up paraphernalia.
For more information about founder Sunita Gill’s story click here…
For your chance to win a PAVARA sink tidy ‘RT & FOLLOW this post on the @poppywatt1 twitter account. Alternatively you can enter via email. Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words PAVARA in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 6th August 2017
Poppy Watt
Win a PAVARA sink tidy
The PAVARA sink tidy has been created to combine functionality with elegance.
Unlike conventional sink tidies that only act as holding containers, the PAVARA sink tidy has been designed to hide the washing up paraphernalia.
For more information about founder Sunita Gill’s story click here…
For your chance to win a PAVARA sink tidy ‘RT & FOLLOW this post on the @poppywatt1 twitter account. Alternatively you can enter via email. Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words PAVARA in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 6th August 2017
Poppy Watt