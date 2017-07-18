Students of Design Launch Gabrielle Swimwear in UK
Students of Design is the brainchild of three young business women Lindy Staadecker, Anoesjcka Gianotti and Michelle Parekh who with their combined experience and skills in fashion, design and business developed SODS to support emerging design talent in the fashion and lifestyle arenas. At the same time the site offers consumers the opportunity to have access to sought after labels that are unique and individual and not yet available on the high street. Customers can shop all the latest designers online at www.sods.co.uk.
For your chance to win a one piece swimsuit by Gabrielle Swimwear on the Students of design website simply ‘RT & Follow' this article on the @WomenTalking and the @WeAreSODs Twitter account.
Competition ends August 1st 2017
Read more about SODS in our article here…
Poppy Watt
