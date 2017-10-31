Win new Pandemonio
New PANDEMONIO from Drumond Park (rrp £19.99, age 8 to adult) is a brilliant, wild and wacky card trading game – where everyone plays at once, all the time! Yes – it’s pandemonium… loud, raucous and, of course, extremely funny. The card-swapping mayhem is overseen by the hilarious Wind-up Colin – a ‘coffee cup’ timer who keeps time for every round – by marching down his track in the centre of the colourful playing board.
Everyone starts with a random selection of eight cards (bicycles, headphones, planes, false teeth etc.), and play starts when Colin is wound up and set off along his track. Everyone gets swapping madly (with cards FACE DOWN – so you don’t know what you’re getting!) for an equal number of an opponent’s cards. As Colin gets to the end of track, the swapping gets ever more frantic, until he grinds to a halt! Then everyone moves their playing piece along the board by the number of correct cards collected.
Each round, the players must get rid of their old cards and collect cards that match the new board square their piece is now sitting on. The first player to get all the way up the board - to land on or pass the Start line - WINS.
Pandemonio will be a real hit with family and friends this Christmas – it’s an ingenious, quick-fire game that’s guaranteed to provide hours of multi-generational fun!
For more information and stockists visit www.drumondpark.com
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win the game Pandemonio just ‘RT and Follow’ this article on the @poppywatt1 twitter account or enter via email by sending your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words PANDEMONIO in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 17th November 2017.
Please follow Drumond Park on Facebook facebook.com/drumondpark and Twitter twitter.com/drumondpark @drumondpark - and catch up on all the news on their crazy blog drumondpark.com/blog
Win new Pandemonio
New PANDEMONIO from Drumond Park (rrp £19.99, age 8 to adult) is a brilliant, wild and wacky card trading game – where everyone plays at once, all the time! Yes – it’s pandemonium… loud, raucous and, of course, extremely funny. The card-swapping mayhem is overseen by the hilarious Wind-up Colin – a ‘coffee cup’ timer who keeps time for every round – by marching down his track in the centre of the colourful playing board.
Everyone starts with a random selection of eight cards (bicycles, headphones, planes, false teeth etc.), and play starts when Colin is wound up and set off along his track. Everyone gets swapping madly (with cards FACE DOWN – so you don’t know what you’re getting!) for an equal number of an opponent’s cards. As Colin gets to the end of track, the swapping gets ever more frantic, until he grinds to a halt! Then everyone moves their playing piece along the board by the number of correct cards collected.
Each round, the players must get rid of their old cards and collect cards that match the new board square their piece is now sitting on. The first player to get all the way up the board - to land on or pass the Start line - WINS.
Pandemonio will be a real hit with family and friends this Christmas – it’s an ingenious, quick-fire game that’s guaranteed to provide hours of multi-generational fun!
For more information and stockists visit www.drumondpark.com
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win the game Pandemonio just ‘RT and Follow’ this article on the @poppywatt1 twitter account or enter via email by sending your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words PANDEMONIO in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 17th November 2017.
Please follow Drumond Park on Facebook facebook.com/drumondpark and Twitter twitter.com/drumondpark @drumondpark - and catch up on all the news on their crazy blog drumondpark.com/blog