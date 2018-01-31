Win a New Amazon Echo Spot!

Echo Spot brings you everything you love about Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Just ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set an alarm, see lyrics with Amazon Music, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. Personalise your Spot with a collection of clock faces to suit your style or set a photo background from Prime Photos. Plus, make calls to friends and family between supported Echo devices or the Alexa App, or make video calls to anyone with an Echo Spot, Echo Show or the Alexa App.
Women Talking has an Echo Spot up for grabs for one lucky entrant.
To win simply answer the following questions:
What is the name of Amazon’s voice assistant?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Echo Spot in the subject header, along with your unique Women Talking username. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on February 28th and the winner will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from image shown.
George R Vaughan
Echo Spot brings you everything you love about Amazon's voice assistant Alexa, in a stylish and compact design that can show you things. Just ask to see the weather, get the news with a video flash briefing, set an alarm, see lyrics with Amazon Music, see your calendar, browse and listen to Audible audiobooks, and more. Personalise your Spot with a collection of clock faces to suit your style or set a photo background from Prime Photos. Plus, make calls to friends and family between supported Echo devices or the Alexa App, or make video calls to anyone with an Echo Spot, Echo Show or the Alexa App.
Women Talking has an Echo Spot up for grabs for one lucky entrant.
To win simply answer the following questions:
What is the name of Amazon’s voice assistant?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Echo Spot in the subject header, along with your unique Women Talking username. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on February 28th and the winner will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from image shown.
George R Vaughan