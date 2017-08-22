Win A Nadia Minkoff Bag!

Pretend as we may, this summer has been somewhat of a washout and now with August coming to an end we may as well just embrace autumn, the prefect excuse to update one’s wardrobe.
With RED tipped to be the ‘runaway’ colour for Autumn/Winter 2017, here’s a quick masterclass in how to team up your hot RED clothing with a demure TAUPE bag for a great look that really packs a punch.
Shot on location at Chelsea Harbour, catching the British sun whilst keeping warm, a red Sandro Paris coat worn with a taupe Rena bag and yes, having removed the detachable strap, the bag is now transformed into the perfect, oversized slouchy chic clutch.
Some RED lipstick courtesy of Urban Decay and voila! Getting to grips with Autumn/Winter 2017 on the right footing.
Nadia Minkoff
Women Talking is offering a gorgeous Nadia Minkoff THE RENA–TAUPE bag for one lucky subscriber.
For your chance to win simply send your name and unique Women Talking username to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words RENA TAUPE in the subject header and we will enter you into this exclusive prize draw.
The competition closes on September 19th and the winner will be announced soon after.
The editor’s decision is final.
There are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images shown.
Thank you Brian Minkoff for the images.
