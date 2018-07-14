Win Lithe Audio Bluetooth Rock Speakers

Lithe Audio – the innovative UK AV brand - is bringing ‘instant’ high tech sound to your garden with a simple plug-in all-in-one Bluetooth speaker designed to fit discreetly into your surroundings while delivering exceptional sound quality. The Bluetooth speaker – designed and handmade to look like a genuine rock - delivers a hassle-free soundtrack to the summer with just one tap.
Unlike other garden speakers that require drilling and cabling from inside the house and a separate amplifier, the Lithe Audio rock speaker has the amp built in and can be simply plugged into an outdoor socket – and play!
This unique rock speaker is perfect for entertaining outdoors. Combining high quality, pin-sharp audio with exceptional design, this is the must-have outdoor speaker solution for the summer.
Just power up, connect your device, stream off Spotify, YouTube or your personal playlists, and let the good times rock.
Housed in tough, resilient IP56 fibreglass in a grey-and-white speckled finish, the speaker is exceptionally rugged to withstand the outdoors. And of course, it’s fully waterproof – making it ideal for English Summers!
“We’re excited to bring to the market an all-in-one, plug-and-play speaker that has the amplifier and Bluetooth contained in one weatherproof unit,” says Amit Ravat, managing director for Lithe Audio:
“It’s the perfect solution for instant summer fun - and with the exceptional sound quality, it will really make your summer parties and BBQs rock!”
George R Vaughan
Women Talking are giving our readers the chance to win a pair of rock speakers simply by answering the following question:
What is the RMS output for the two speakers?
Send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk ensuring you place the words Lithe Audio in the subject header.
The competition closes on August 18th and the winner will be announced soon after.
There are no cash alternatives, the actual prize may differ from images shown and the editor’s decision is final.
If you want to read more about these speakers then check out our Gadget Box review here.
