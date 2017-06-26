Win the Image Skincare I Mask

Image skincare are proud to introduce a truly next generation sheet mask with their new I Mask line of products:
I MASK biomolecular hydrating recovery mask - This is ideal for bringing nourishment and soothing effects to dry or dehydrated complexions.
I MASK biomolecular anti-aging radiance mask - Another fine choice for repairing the damage our complexions have suffered from the elements as well as general aging. Skin tone imbalance, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dull faces can all benefit with their rich hydrogel sheet mask technology.
To try the I Mask for yourself we are offering you the chance to win a pack of 5 of the Biomolecular Hydrating Recovery Mask or the Biomolecular Anti-aging Radiance Mask RRP £40
To enter just 'RT & FOLLOW' this post on the @WomenTalking Twitter Account stating which pack of masks you would prefer to win, alternatively you can enter via email. Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words IMASK in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
For more information about Image Skincare read our article here…
Competition ends 10th July 2017.
Poppy Watt
Image skincare are proud to introduce a truly next generation sheet mask with their new I Mask line of products:
I MASK biomolecular hydrating recovery mask - This is ideal for bringing nourishment and soothing effects to dry or dehydrated complexions.
I MASK biomolecular anti-aging radiance mask - Another fine choice for repairing the damage our complexions have suffered from the elements as well as general aging. Skin tone imbalance, fine lines and wrinkles, as well as dull faces can all benefit with their rich hydrogel sheet mask technology.
To try the I Mask for yourself we are offering you the chance to win a pack of 5 of the Biomolecular Hydrating Recovery Mask or the Biomolecular Anti-aging Radiance Mask RRP £40
To enter just 'RT & FOLLOW' this post on the @WomenTalking Twitter Account stating which pack of masks you would prefer to win, alternatively you can enter via email. Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words IMASK in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
For more information about Image Skincare read our article here…
Competition ends 10th July 2017.
Poppy Watt