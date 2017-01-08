Win Disney Vinyl

After years in the musical wilderness vinyl is back in our homes and everyone’s suddenly keen to get their music on the purist’s format of choice.
Universal music has released 12 iconic Disney soundtracks on full colour, 2-sided picture disc vinyl. All available individually, each album features comprehensive sleeve notes and a different colour image on each side, with side A featuring a single classic image, and side B featuring a different second image plus a full track listing.
The 12 titles are Bambi, Hunchback Of Notre Dame, The Jungle Book, Snow White And The Seven Dwarfs, Alice In Wonderland, Goofy The Movie, Peter Pan, The Lion King, Beauty And The Beast, Aladdin, The Little Mermaid and Frozen.
The Disney Soundtracks are out now.
Women Talking is offering copies of The Jungle Book and Beauty And The Beast as part of a unique prize for one lucky entrant.
To win simply send us your unique Women Talking username in an email to competitions@womentalking.co.uk, ensuring you put the words Disney Vinyl is the subject header. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The winning entry will be drawn after the competition closing date of February 10th.
Please note that a suitable vinyl record player (not included) is required to play these titles.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images shown.
George R Vaughan
