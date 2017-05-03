Win a box of Cysticlean

New relationship?
Another bout of cystitis?
At least 20% of all sufferers of Cystitis go on to suffer repeated episodes making life a misery.
Increased amorous activity can for some women result in life affecting recurrent cystitis. Indeed around one half of sufferers report that sexual activity is the initial trigger.
A ‘post coital’ study has proved that Cysticlean – a high performing cranberry extract-really helps stop this passion killing misery.
Cranberries have long been known for supporting urinary tract health, but significant life changing results depends on the cranberry’s exact chemical composition. Cranberries contain compounds called proanthocyanidins, or PACs, which can dislodge the bacteria. Cranberry products vary widely in their chemical composition and thus their effectiveness.
Cysticlean 240mg PAC has a high level of active ingredient, which ensures the bacteria responsible for the repeated infections; do not adhere to the bladder wall. It is recommended by urologists and gynaecologists as a natural way to stop recurrent infections without recourse to repeated doses of antibiotics.
Poppy Watt
Poppy Watt