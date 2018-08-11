Win an Amethyst Pendant
Here is your chance to win a beautiful amethyst pendant worth £257.00 from Gemporia.
This delightful Pendant from the Lehrer KaleidosCut Collection made of 9K Rose Gold featuring 2.49cts of beautiful Rose De France Amethyst, Malagasy Ruby and luminous Diamonds is a must for your jewellery collection.
For your chance to win answer the following question:
Who is the master carver and collaborator for Gemporia?
To enter just RT & Follow this post on the @WomenTalking twitter page and give your answer.
If you would prefer to enter via email, please send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the word GEMPORIA in the subject header. Also, include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry via email without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 1st September 2018
Poppy Watt
Read our article 'Making the Cut' about Gemporia's leading gemstone carver here
For more information regarding Gemporia visit here
Win an Amethyst Pendant
Here is your chance to win a beautiful amethyst pendant worth £257.00 from Gemporia.
This delightful Pendant from the Lehrer KaleidosCut Collection made of 9K Rose Gold featuring 2.49cts of beautiful Rose De France Amethyst, Malagasy Ruby and luminous Diamonds is a must for your jewellery collection.
For your chance to win answer the following question:
Who is the master carver and collaborator for Gemporia?
To enter just RT & Follow this post on the @WomenTalking twitter page and give your answer.
If you would prefer to enter via email, please send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the word GEMPORIA in the subject header. Also, include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry via email without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 1st September 2018
Poppy Watt
Read our article 'Making the Cut' about Gemporia's leading gemstone carver here
For more information regarding Gemporia visit here