Peli Summer Competition!

Want to protect your digital kit? Peli is on the case!
And each has a Lifetime Guarantee - which means that if you break it, Peli will replace it…forever.™
Peli Vault for iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 6S, 6 Plus & 6S Plus
Safety and convenience, doubles as a wallet: The ultimate protection for the iPhone. As the name Vault implies - a reinforced compartment where valuables are stored - this case offers the most protection of all cases in the Peli™ range. The Peli™ Vault keeps all that you need at hand, in one neat, durable folio case - keeping your credit card, ID and iPhone all together inside. Created from tough polymer plastics and TPR rubbers, the Peli™ Vault’s streamlined design makes it the ultimate rugged folio case to protect all these valuable items together. There’s a built-in window so you can see who’s calling without opening the case, and the case incorporates a kickstand for hands-free media viewing. £34.99 www.amazon.co.uk
Peli Voyager for iPhone 7, 6S, 6 Plus & Samsung S6
This clear Voyager case showcases the colour of the phone while also giving it the ultimate protection for anywhere your travels may take you. The Peli Voyager case has a slim design that doesn’t compromise Peli’s DNA - protective cases that withstand the most extreme conditions on Earth, as well as protecting your smartphone from day-to-day knocks and drops. Multiple layers of rigid polycarbonate and energy-absorbing TPR work together to protect your phone whatever stress it’s put under, and there are special built-in covers to protect against dust. The phone case also has a soft-touch exterior to ensure it won’t slide off surfaces or out of your hand. £34.99 www.amazon.co.uk
Peli Adventurer for iPhone 7 & 7 Plus
Among the slimmest cases on the market, the Adventurer range has clear backs to showcase the colour range of your iPhone 7, 7 Plus. The ultra slim design doesn’t compromise Peli’s DNA - protective cases that withstand the most extreme conditions on earth. The Adventurer cases offer 23% more impact absorption over similar protector models in the market, as they are made from HPX™, Peli’s proprietary material that has been especially designed to absorb impact and disperse shock forces away from the mobile device. Peli Adventurer £29.99 www.amazon.co.uk
Peli Guardian for iPhone® 7, 7 Plus, 6, 6S, 6 Plus, 6S Plus and Samsung Galaxy S6, S7
Designed by David Ahmad whose Award-winning* designs include those for the interior of the Ferrari F488, the Guardian has been specifically developed as a high-quality, slim product With its advanced shock absorption core, the Peli Guardian phone case is one of the thinnest protection cases on the market. It is designed for busy professionals for work, home and play. It meets the military certification “MIL-STD 810G” which means high-end military-grade protection from drops and falls. £24.99 www.amazon.co.uk
Peli Voyager for iPad Pro 9.7, Mini 1/2/3/4 and iPad Air 2
The Peli Voyager range provides tough, rugged, military-grade protection but is also slender and lightweight. It also features an integrated dual-mode built-in kickstand for easy viewing.
The Peli Voyager case for the iPad mini™ 4 is available in Black/Grey and retails at £44.99; the Mini™ 1/2/3 is available in Black/Grey or Pink/Grey and retails at £39.99; and the iPad Air® 2 has a range of colours which includes Black/Grey, Pink/Grey, and White/Grey, retailing at £49.99. www.amazon.co.uk
Peli’s Lifetime Guarantee
The reason Peli can guarantee its mobile cases for life is because they have been put through a series of stringent tests, including, drop tests, temperature tests, abrasion tests and button tests.
For more information on the full range of Peli products visit their website here.
George R Vaughan
Women Talking has a very special offer to our readers with the following items up for grabs in this month’s latest tech competition.
We are offering the following prizes for anyone wishing to enter:
4 x Guardian for Samsung S6
4 x Guardian for Samsung S7
4 x Guardian iPhone 6 PLUS
4 x Voyager for iPad Air 2
2 x Vault iPad mini 1,2,3
4 x Voyager iPad mini 1,2,3
For your chance to win simply send in your unique Women Talking username together with the preferred case of your choice, ensuring you place the words PELI Competition in the subject header. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
The competition closes on July 1st and the winners will be drawn at random and contacted soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prizes may differ from images shown and handsets are no included with the prizes.
