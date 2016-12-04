Mirror, Mirror!

MirrorDeco are offering a great prize to enhance your home.
Women Talking has a stylish double pair of mirrors to win in our exclusive competition, courtesy of MirrorDeco, the Rack Wall Mirror with integral Shelf RRP: £125.00 and the Antique Silver 4 Pane Mirror, RRP £175.
Rack Wall Mirror with integral Shelf is ideal for bedrooms and bathrooms, with a medium-sized white square wall mirror and a handy integral shelf. The deep-profile MDF frame gradually widens towards the bottom edge to seamlessly provide a very useable integral shelf. With softly rounded corners, this clean, modern design has a slightly retro style.
The Antique Silver 4 Pane Window Mirror is an elegant and effective large square window frame mirror with a minimal metal frame in an antiqued silver finish. The individual panes work to divide the expanse of glass in a clever way, giving the impression of a window, making it very versatile and easy to site.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
In which classic fairy tale does a wicked queen consult a mirror for advice?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk(link sends e-mail) ensuring you place the words MirrorDeco in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
MirrorDeco would also like to add you to their database to inform you of any future offers or product developments. If you would rather not have your email details sent on then please add the words NO THANK YOU to the end of your submission.
This competition closes on December 19th and the winner will be contacted soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from images shown.
George R Vaughan
