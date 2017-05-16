Tovolo Ice
Keeping Your Cool This Summer
Bored with traditional ice cube and ice lolly makers? Tovolo has a unique range of ice moulds and novelty ice pop makers that are sure to help the whole family keep their cool this summer.
Avoid store-bought ice pops that are often laden with sugar and artificial colourings. Tovolo’s 3D Novelty Ice Pop Makers allow you to create your own, so you know exactly what ingredients are going into the lollies.
Each set creates 4 fun frozen treats: simply place the silicone moulds into the tray and fill with your choice of fruit juice, smoothie, milkshake or yoghurt. Once filled, pop the handle into the ice pop sleeve to create a unique, fun shape and then place in the freezer. The silicone moulds are extremely detailed and due to the flexibility of the silicone you won’t lose any of the detailing as you pop them out.
Ever wondered how your bartender creates crystal clear ice cubes? Now you can too with the Tovolo Clear Ice System. Available in King Cube and Sphere designs, these moulds push all of the oxygen in the water into the bottom mould, creating one regular ice cube and one that is crystal clear. Simply place the flexible silicone moulds inside the outer casing, fill with water and freeze.
Due to the larger size of the ice cubes, they will also melt more slowly so your drink doesn’t become diluted in the way it can with traditional ice cubes. Ideal for serving your Whiskey on the rocks, Gin n Tonic, Sangria or simply add to your favourite tipple on a hot day.
For an alternative ice offering check out the Tovolo’s Skull Ice Cubes, they’re guaranteed to get your guests talking. The detailed silicone mould creates jaw dropping, slow-melting ice cubes that cool your drinks without diluting them. The set features three skull moulds that fit into one stackable tray – helping to save space in your freezer.
For more information click here.
Poppy Watt
Women Talking would like to offer you the chance to win the Penguin Ice Lolly Mould RRP £24.95 please ‘RT & FOLLOW' this article on the @WomenTalking twitter account
Competition ends 31st May 2017.
Tovolo Ice
Keeping Your Cool This Summer
Bored with traditional ice cube and ice lolly makers? Tovolo has a unique range of ice moulds and novelty ice pop makers that are sure to help the whole family keep their cool this summer.
Avoid store-bought ice pops that are often laden with sugar and artificial colourings. Tovolo’s 3D Novelty Ice Pop Makers allow you to create your own, so you know exactly what ingredients are going into the lollies.
Each set creates 4 fun frozen treats: simply place the silicone moulds into the tray and fill with your choice of fruit juice, smoothie, milkshake or yoghurt. Once filled, pop the handle into the ice pop sleeve to create a unique, fun shape and then place in the freezer. The silicone moulds are extremely detailed and due to the flexibility of the silicone you won’t lose any of the detailing as you pop them out.
Ever wondered how your bartender creates crystal clear ice cubes? Now you can too with the Tovolo Clear Ice System. Available in King Cube and Sphere designs, these moulds push all of the oxygen in the water into the bottom mould, creating one regular ice cube and one that is crystal clear. Simply place the flexible silicone moulds inside the outer casing, fill with water and freeze.
Due to the larger size of the ice cubes, they will also melt more slowly so your drink doesn’t become diluted in the way it can with traditional ice cubes. Ideal for serving your Whiskey on the rocks, Gin n Tonic, Sangria or simply add to your favourite tipple on a hot day.
For an alternative ice offering check out the Tovolo’s Skull Ice Cubes, they’re guaranteed to get your guests talking. The detailed silicone mould creates jaw dropping, slow-melting ice cubes that cool your drinks without diluting them. The set features three skull moulds that fit into one stackable tray – helping to save space in your freezer.
For more information click here.
Poppy Watt
Women Talking would like to offer you the chance to win the Penguin Ice Lolly Mould RRP £24.95 please ‘RT & FOLLOW' this article on the @WomenTalking twitter account
Competition ends 31st May 2017.