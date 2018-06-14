It’s competition time
Win tickets to join the tea-guzzling tiger in this delightful family show as it returns to the West End this summer. Packed with oodles of magic, sing-a-long songs, and clumsy chaos, this stunning stage adaptation of the classic tale of teatime mayhem offers the purrfect theatre treat ... expect to be surprised!
This amazing prize includes a Premium family ticket (for 4) to see The Tiger Who Came to Tea LIVE on stage at the Piccadilly Theatre, plus a 50th-anniversary edition of The Tiger Who Came to Tea book by Judith Kerr, and 2 copies of the show postergrammes.
Suitable for children aged 3+.
To enter simply 'RT & Follow' this post on the Women talking twitter page and answer the following question: Who wrote the Tiger Who Came to Tea?
If you would prefer to enter via email, please send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words TIGER in the subject header. Also, include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
T&Cs: Valid for The Tiger Who Came To Tea at the Piccadilly Theatre, London from Mon 2 until Fri 20 July 2018, all performances excluding Saturdays, subject to availability. The closing date for entries is midnight Sun 24 June. The prize is non-refundable and non-transferable.
Poppy Watt
