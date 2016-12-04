Win a bottle of the very best olive oil from Eliris.
The world’s most coveted blind-tasted food awards, Great Taste, recognised Eliris as an outstanding producer of olive oil, celebrating its Greek organic extra-virgin olive oil and giving it the converted little gold and black Great Taste logo.
Widely praised for its health enhancing properties, olive oil is often cited as one of the founding pillars of a good Mediterranean diet and Eliris has been recognised as one of the best in its class.
Eliris are offering 8 bottles of their vintage olive oil product, worth £25.99 each at Selfridges, for 8 of our subscribers in this exclusive competition.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
From which country does Eliris Olive Oil originate?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk(link sends e-mail) ensuring you place the word Olive Oil in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
This competition closes on January 3rd and the winners will be contacted soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from image shown.
George R Vaughan
Win a bottle of the very best olive oil from Eliris.
The world’s most coveted blind-tasted food awards, Great Taste, recognised Eliris as an outstanding producer of olive oil, celebrating its Greek organic extra-virgin olive oil and giving it the converted little gold and black Great Taste logo.
Widely praised for its health enhancing properties, olive oil is often cited as one of the founding pillars of a good Mediterranean diet and Eliris has been recognised as one of the best in its class.
Eliris are offering 8 bottles of their vintage olive oil product, worth £25.99 each at Selfridges, for 8 of our subscribers in this exclusive competition.
For your chance to win simply answer the following question:
From which country does Eliris Olive Oil originate?
Send your answers to competitions@womentalking.co.uk(link sends e-mail) ensuring you place the word Olive Oil in the subject header, also including your unique Women Talking username with the submission. Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
This competition closes on January 3rd and the winners will be contacted soon after.
The editor’s decision is final and there are no cash alternatives.
Actual prize may differ from image shown.
George R Vaughan