Win the New brainteaser game from Drumond Park
If you’re looking for a board game that everyone will enjoy playing together this Christmas, look no further than Drumond Park’s brand new high energy Bang On! board game (rrp £27.99 – for two or more players in teams). It revolves around an electronically controlled ‘Bang On’ unit and a hammer – and sees teams or individuals compete to name as many items from their card as possible, in multiple highly-charged, tension-inducing bursts - before the red timer knob comes plunging down! Think ‘name round fruits’ and ‘Queens of England’ and you’ll see there are plenty of opportunities for absolutely everyone to get involved, right from the off!
Then it’s an excruciatingly exciting free-for-all - as every correct answer shouted out wins another bang with the hammer, sending the timer knob whizzing back up to the top again, so gaining enough time for someone to shout out another answer…
This all goes on at break neck speed - until either the time runs out or the maximum score of ten answers per round is achieved. The gamesters then move their playing piece along the board by the number of answers scored – dealing with various cunning mishaps and challenges along the way… such as Challenge Cards, Extra Bang, Bust Spaces, Gag a Player etc. And of course the first players or individuals to land on or pass the Finish space win the game!
Bang On! is a true icebreaker that’s guaranteed to get everyone going - and will be an absolute hit at Christmas!
For more information and stockists visit www.drumondpark.com
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win the game Bang On! just ‘RT and Follow’ this article on the @Poppy Watt twitter page or enter via email by sending your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words BANG ON! in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 17th October 2017.
Win the New brainteaser game from Drumond Park
If you’re looking for a board game that everyone will enjoy playing together this Christmas, look no further than Drumond Park’s brand new high energy Bang On! board game (rrp £27.99 – for two or more players in teams). It revolves around an electronically controlled ‘Bang On’ unit and a hammer – and sees teams or individuals compete to name as many items from their card as possible, in multiple highly-charged, tension-inducing bursts - before the red timer knob comes plunging down! Think ‘name round fruits’ and ‘Queens of England’ and you’ll see there are plenty of opportunities for absolutely everyone to get involved, right from the off!
Then it’s an excruciatingly exciting free-for-all - as every correct answer shouted out wins another bang with the hammer, sending the timer knob whizzing back up to the top again, so gaining enough time for someone to shout out another answer…
This all goes on at break neck speed - until either the time runs out or the maximum score of ten answers per round is achieved. The gamesters then move their playing piece along the board by the number of answers scored – dealing with various cunning mishaps and challenges along the way… such as Challenge Cards, Extra Bang, Bust Spaces, Gag a Player etc. And of course the first players or individuals to land on or pass the Finish space win the game!
Bang On! is a true icebreaker that’s guaranteed to get everyone going - and will be an absolute hit at Christmas!
For more information and stockists visit www.drumondpark.com
Poppy Watt
For your chance to win the game Bang On! just ‘RT and Follow’ this article on the @Poppy Watt twitter page or enter via email by sending your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words BANG ON! in the subject header. Also include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 17th October 2017.