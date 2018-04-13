Baking with Glass
Judge, the makers of the Judge Glassware range would like to offer you the opportunity of winning a duo set of the glass rectangular roasters. Consisting of the 700ml and the 1.5L – perfect for baking your favourite dish.
To enter just ‘RT and Follow’ this article on the @WomenTalking twitter account.
If you would prefer to enter via email, please send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words JUDGE ROASTER in the subject header. Also, include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry via email without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 1st May 2018
Read more about the benefits of baking with glass here
Baking with Glass
Judge, the makers of the Judge Glassware range would like to offer you the opportunity of winning a duo set of the glass rectangular roasters. Consisting of the 700ml and the 1.5L – perfect for baking your favourite dish.
To enter just ‘RT and Follow’ this article on the @WomenTalking twitter account.
If you would prefer to enter via email, please send your answer to competitions@womentalking.co.uk and place the words JUDGE ROASTER in the subject header. Also, include your unique Women Talking username with the submission.
Any entry via email without a valid username will not be accepted.
Competition ends 1st May 2018
Read more about the benefits of baking with glass here