Wood Vs Timber Alternative Windows – Can you tell the difference?
Windows made of uPVC versus wood are a great social divider, much like hot tubs, solar panels, and fake grass!
Not so long ago most windows were made of wood. But during the 1960s improved uPVC manufacturing quality created a low cost, an easy-to-make alternative that now accounts for 90% of all new windows installed in the UK.
The use of uPVC has been under attack for a number of years, primarily because of its association with chlorine chemistry. However modern uPVC is durable, low-maintenance, and recyclable and performs well in life cycle assessment tests.
Evolution Windows have addressed the issue of offering the benefits of both wood and uPVC with their Timber Alternative Storm and Flush ranges. Every aspect has been meticulously designed and handcrafted to authentically emulate traditional timber windows. Taking inspiration from classical windows blending intricate period detailing and authentic colour options with advanced material technology and innovative design to create a unique window, which offers unrivalled aesthetics and a virtually maintenance free solution.
The latest Timber Alternative range from Evolution truly has the look and feel of real wood as well as the following benefits:
Lower Cost
Evolution Windows timber alternative windows are around 20% cheaper than solid wood windows.
Low Maintenance
Once installed an Evolution timber alternative windows require little or no maintenance unlike solid wood, which requires regular sanding and repainting to ensure its longevity.
Superior Insulation
Another reason people have, in the past, embraced uPVC is its superior insulation. Wooden windows not so long ago had just a single pane while uPVC windows were launched as a double-gazed product.
Evolution also now offer a triple glazed option for even greater energy saving benefits.
Poppy Watt
