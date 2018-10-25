Ways to improve lighting in your room

Ways to Improve the Lighting in your Room
Depending on what you need lighting for in a room for, having insufficient lighting can have a negative impact. If you manage a business then it is important the correct lighting is available to your employees in order to do their jobs effectively. In the modern world there are so many different ways in which people use lighting. Gone are the days when it was a standard lamp and now technology has given us all sorts of options. Here are some simple things to consider to help improve lighting.
Bulb quality
When you are replacing a light bulb, be careful to what you replace it with. There are many cheap standard bulbs that can be purchased from retailers that may do the basic task of giving you light however the lux level that it emits is pretty poor. In addition to this, if you purchase a cheap poor quality bulb, you could find yourself actually changing it very frequently. When you are looking to replace a bulb, one of the recommendations would be to shop around and ensure that you have one that is both energy efficient but also gives out good light. This can make a whole lot of difference.
Consider Ceiling Lights
One of the trends that are popular in a lot of places nowadays (including in your own home) is to consider lighting options for your ceiling. Whether it is an actual light with shade or even spotlights, this can help improve the lighting in areas. Changing the initial locations of ceiling lights may seem like a bit of a tedious task however it doesn’t have to be. If you are not confident in doing this yourself then you could employ an electrician to do it for you who. Be sure to think out the correct locations that you would like the lights to be in order to take full advantage of any lighting improvements.
Consider Dimmers
If the blinds are open and it is an extremely sunny day outside, you may not be getting the most from your lights. You should potentially consider dimmer switches where you can amend the light coming out. These are definitely not complicated to install and most people could actually do this themselves.
Lighting Control App
You can control the lighting nowadays by not even moving from the sofa and using an app. Apps can help manage the number of lights you want on, amount of light it emits but also set timers if you feel the need. Setting up apps for your lights will indeed need initial set up but once it is all ready to go this could prove beneficial in terms of lighting management. You will find this specifically beneficial in a large workplace environment if you want to manage certain zones of areas with lighting – even simply to turn zones off if not in use.
Change the Lightshade
Lightshades may look extremely cool and jazzy however depending on the one that is in place, they generally hold back the full potential of light being emitted from the bulb. If you are looking to improve the lighting within a certain area of the room, one of the options may to actually just replace the lightshade where the current lights are situated. Clearly it doesn’t become very pretty if you were not to have a lightshade in place at all (although it would emit the most light) therefore consider the shade carefully that will best suit your needs for light in the specific place.
