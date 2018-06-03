The UK's First Cardboard Bed - 100% Recyclable and 100% Vegan
Bed retailer Happy Beds introduces an exclusive, eco-friendly product to the UK – the Room in a Box cardboard bed.
One of the UK's fastest-growing bed and mattress retailers, Happy Beds, has joined forces with German-based Room in a Box to become the UK's first and only supplier of an eco-friendly corrugated cardboard bed.
Made of 100% cardboard – 70% of which is from recycled materials, and 100% can be recycled in future – the minimalist-design bed boasts strong eco-credentials and is easy to assemble with excellent air circulation thanks to its concertina design. And with no screws, nuts or tools required, users can avoid the plastics and harmful products that sometimes come with the purchase of a traditional-style bed.
Available in four finishes – classic cardboard, white, black and petrol – this bed is not only vegan and low-emission, but stylish and durable too. Designed with versatility in mind, the hard-wearing bed can easily be moved or stored when not in use, proving an adaptable option for both space-stretched and design-focused individuals.
Joy Richards, Sleep Specialist at Happy Beds, said: “Our company ethos is “because everyone deserves a good night's sleep” and that shouldn't be any different for anyone looking for an eco-friendly alternative to a classic bed.
“Environmental issues are becoming increasingly important for shoppers in the UK, and Room In a Box's strong sustainability credentials and fair production techniques will provide people with an affordable option to help them soothe their eco-conscience and sleep comfortably.
“Room in a Box bed has been hugely popular in mainland Europe, and we're delighted that we could bring this product over the channel to help people in the UK do their bit for the environment while enjoying their forty winks.
“For those who prefer a more traditional bed, we now also offer a mattress recycling scheme for much of the country.”
Gerald Dissen, Co-Founder of Room in a Box added: "We started ROOM IN A BOX in 2013 with the vision to create eco-friendly and super-portable furniture, and we've gone from strength to strength. Our customers love our sustainable corrugated cardboard furniture because it helps them live a low-emissions life, while also being extremely durable.
“We are very excited to work alongside Happy Beds as a partner and to be able to help British customers to live a more flexible and sustainable lifestyle.”
For more information visit www.happybeds.co.uk
Poppy Watt
