Trend Alert: Brass and Gold
When it comes to interior trends, MY Furniture pride themselves on offering the latest must-have designer pieces at affordable prices. From elegant seating to stylish lighting, gorgeous golden accents and beautiful brass tones are set to be a huge trend for 2018. Their newest collections are perfect for anyone wanting to add warmth and a Luxe edge to their interiors
The beauty of using brass and gold in your home decor is the instant warmth it brings to space. Teamed with velvet, linen or marble it's a great way to re-invent a room by adding depth with texture. Mixing finishes not only adds interest but also accentuates the warm brass and gold tones perfectly. Bring this trend into your home with their new seating ranges. Featuring beautifully sculptured lines, these seats are functional, stylish and are sure to be the most sought-after seats in your house.
Nothing sets a room apart like a stunning statement sofa, and the latest Lapio range is impossible to resist. Inspired by Mid-Century American furniture, these beautiful sofas will add instant glamour to your room. The structured brushed metal base and feet add a luxurious reflective quality that contrasts perfectly with the feminine, curved velvet seating. These three-seater sofas are priced at £999.99 and are available in peacock velvet or blush pink velvet with brushed brass finish feet or dove grey velvet with brushed stainless steel feet.
The Kenza and Bonetti armchairs, along with the Vantagio lounge chair will suit any contemporary space and will add a sense of occasion to your room. These chairs look fantastic when used alone as a statement piece or teamed together to create a striking designer look to your snug or lounge. The Vantagio lounge chair is priced at £449.99 and is available in navy blue or peacock velvet with a brushed gold base, blush pink or dove grey velvet with rose gold base and black or dove grey velvet with stainless steel base.
The Kenza armchair features a characterful wraparound armrest giving a nod to the Mid-Century American Furniture trend. Available in navy blue or peacock velvet with a brushed gold base, blush pink or dove grey velvet with rose gold base and black or dove grey velvet with stainless steel base all priced at £399.99.
The Bonetti armchair offers a tub style seating solution giving ultimate comfort and style in one package. Priced at £499.99 these armchairs are available in three designs; blush pink velvet with a brushed brass finish frame and natural or slate grey linen effect fabric with brushed stainless steel frame.
Also, sure to wow your dinner guests is the Ravello drinks cabinet and trolley. Inspired by mid-century Italian design, these beautiful pieces have a distinctive woodwork finish with diamond pattern walnut veneer, teamed with brass electro-plated frames. The Ravello drinks trolley and cabinet are priced at £399.99 and £599.99 respectively.
Poppy Watt
