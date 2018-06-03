Tile Finder: Find the Perfect Tiles in 3 Easy Steps
Walls and Floors, leading tile specialists, have just launched their brand new Tile Finder tool. A handy online assistant, it serves up a selection of tiles that are suited to your room and personal style.
The Tile Finder works in 3 quick and easy steps. Firstly, choose the room your tiling. Secondly, choose from one of Walls and Floors' 4 interior trends for 2018. Finally, choose whether your tiling a wall, floor, or both. The tool will then provide an offering of tailored tiles in the form of inspirational lifestyle imagery.
Once you click through to a tile, you can order a sample with Free Delivery! Sample tiles are fully refundable when a full order is placed.
Walls and Floors even offer Interest Free Finance; allowing those with a tighter budget to add some little luxuries and finishing touches such as underfloor heating and tile trims.
The Tile Finder will be kept up to date with all of Walls and Floors' latest products and imagery.
>> Try the Tile Finder here. <<
Walls and Floors is the UK's largest independent tile retailer. The company, which was established in 1987, delivers nationwide with Free Delivery over £99. With 6,000 tiles, they have the largest online tile selection in the UK.
In May 2018, they won the category of Best Ecommerce Website at the TTA (The Tile Association) Awards 2018, which is the leading awards ceremony in the UK tiling industry.
The company’s latest campaign, 'Unlock Your Dream Home,' is all about introducing homeowners to the idea that tiles are no longer limited to the kitchen or bathroom. With designs that cover all the latest decor trends - including marbles, wood effects, natural stones, stone effects, marbles, patterns, metallics, and hexagons - tiles can be used throughout the home and garden.
To visit the new and improved website, click here.
Poppy Watt
