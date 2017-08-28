Tikamoon Vanity Units
The solid wood furniture specialists
Freestanding units will always be in and out of fashion as they are a classic piece of furniture. The Tikamoon bathroom vanity units made from solid wood and will add a certain amount of style and class to a room as well as allowing you much more flexibility with your bathroom space with their smart designs.
Tikamoon are designers and importers. Their furniture is produced in the country where the materials originate and they work directly with the manufacturers to produce beautiful home designed wooden furniture in a variety of wood types from 100% FSC certified reclaimed wood, recycled wood as well as teak and mahogany or sheesham wood, which are also sustainably sourced.
Most of their furniture comes from Java Island, Indonesia. Teak is produced in northern Java and mahogany in the centre of the island. Sheesham comes from Rajasthan, north-west India.
The vanity units caught my eye, these are made of solid teak or sheesham wood and are extraordinary elegant and come with a 2 year warranty.
The Nova Sheesham Washstand has simple lines, with no external handles, as these are integrated into the drawers. This piece is made from warm and brightly coloured solid rosewood mounted on stainless steel legs.
Very practical, it is equipped with 3 cupboards that open to single shelved storage spaces. This provides plenty of space to store your linens, hair products and other bathroom accessories.
The Galyno Teak Washstand
A bathroom washstand in unfinished, natural teak. With its clean, modern lines and simple, fresh design, this washstand can bring colour and life to your bathroom. Teak is an ideal wood for the bathroom as it is naturally resistant to humidity, hard wearing and is a light, warm, cheerful colour to brighten the dullest of rooms.
For more information visit www.tikamoon.co.uk
Poppy Watt
