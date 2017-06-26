Tab Form and functionality
If you are looking to bring some Italian style to your home we may have just found something rather special.
Tab was created to meet the need for versatile and multi-functional furnishing solutions, which, through linear shapes, create seductive vibes. A clean-cut design which features only the best materials and high-quality construction for tables which suit all kinds of spaces.
Designed by an Italian manufacturer Sitland, who develop their products through a coherent path that, starting from concept through design and industrialisation, moves into production and then finally lands on the market.
Tab has beautifully balanced elegance with form and functionality. The aluminium or lacquered aluminium base highlights the precision of the leg, which rests on four spokes. The table surface is either round or square-shaped; the latter features slightly rounded edges.
Tab is available is 3 heights: 35 cm, with a spacious round top to create a surface spot in contract and home spaces; 75 cm, for restaurant tables and 105 cm, for spaces in which the user needs or prefers to stand up.
The base comes in multiple colours - aluminium or black or white lacquered aluminium - with round or square-shaped table tops available in different materials and colours for a chromatic and textured effect.
For more information visit www.sitland.com
Poppy Watt
Tab Form and functionality
If you are looking to bring some Italian style to your home we may have just found something rather special.
Tab was created to meet the need for versatile and multi-functional furnishing solutions, which, through linear shapes, create seductive vibes. A clean-cut design which features only the best materials and high-quality construction for tables which suit all kinds of spaces.
Designed by an Italian manufacturer Sitland, who develop their products through a coherent path that, starting from concept through design and industrialisation, moves into production and then finally lands on the market.
Tab has beautifully balanced elegance with form and functionality. The aluminium or lacquered aluminium base highlights the precision of the leg, which rests on four spokes. The table surface is either round or square-shaped; the latter features slightly rounded edges.
Tab is available is 3 heights: 35 cm, with a spacious round top to create a surface spot in contract and home spaces; 75 cm, for restaurant tables and 105 cm, for spaces in which the user needs or prefers to stand up.
The base comes in multiple colours - aluminium or black or white lacquered aluminium - with round or square-shaped table tops available in different materials and colours for a chromatic and textured effect.
For more information visit www.sitland.com
Poppy Watt