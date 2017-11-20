Space Sensible

Having enough storage space in the bedroom often means a tidier, neater room. When you can store your personal belongings in enclosed and organised spaces, it is easy to keep the room clean and the ambience warm. Since we’re talking about the bedroom, where you need a positive ambience for the room to be comfortable enough for resting, storage space becomes even more important.
If you need more storage space in your bedroom, there are actually a number of ways to consider. In this article, we are going to review some of the ways you can create additional storage space in your bedroom.
Utilise the Space Under the Bed
If you have an empty space under the bed, one of the best ways to add more storage space is by utilising that space. Some beds come with under-the-bed drawers that you can use for storing smaller items. Others simply have an empty space under it, which means you have room for extra storage or some DIY cabinets.
You can also consider raising your current bed as a way to add more storage space. Again, there are plenty of ready-to-use solutions that you can use with minimum adjustment. Spending the weekend completing a DIY platform for raising the bed is also a great solution to consider.
Under-the-bed storage is concealed, which means you can get the extra storage space you need without making the room appear cluttered. It is also a relatively big space to utilise if you know how to maximise it with the right storage solution.
Canvas Cabinets to the Rescue
You don’t always have to count on permanent wooden cabinets to get the extra storage space you need. In smaller bedrooms, relying on prefabricated canvas storage solutions can be the perfect way to get that extra storage space without changing the room too much.
A canvas wardrobe, such as the VonHaus Double Canvas, is not only big enough for a lot of your clothing and personal belongings, but is also very organised and designed to keep the room neat. You can get a canvas wardrobe in a matching colour and even use inserts to expand the available storage space further.
There is also the benefit of having a modular cabinet. With most canvas cabinets, you can put them together in a matter of minutes while maintaining the option to dismantle the cabinets when you need to.
Maximise Other Furniture
One last solution to consider when you’re trying to add storage space to your bedroom is multifunctional furniture. A sofa that hides a storage space underneath it or small organisers that can be inserted into the existing cabinets work just as well in adding more storage space without too many changes to the room.
Floating shelves are great too. Shelves are easy to install and provide the extra space above high-traffic parts of the bedroom for items like TV set-top boxes, DVD players and games consoles. When you look at the available shelving systems on the market, it is not difficult to find a set that matches your specific needs perfectly.
These are just some of the ways you can add more storage to your bedroom. These solutions are easy to implement; all you have to do is go with the solution that suits your bedroom the most and get the extra storage space you need right away.
Katie Johnson
