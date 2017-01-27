A room with distinction.
Transforming rooms in your home into a magical space with wallpaper.
Whether you like to be bold and dramatic with your interior space, or prefer something cool, calm and tranquil, designer wallpaper can really create atmosphere.
Here are some creative designs that recently caught my eye:
Jardin Tropical Wallpaper by MINDTHEGAP
Dare to be different with this stunning Jardin Tropical Wallpaper. An eye-catching pattern that will turn any room into an exotic island.
Part of the Tropical Vibes collection, this fabulous range features palm fronds, exotic fruits and tropical foliage, giving you an instant holiday vibe. Transform your interior into a dreamful place.
Perfectly suited for any interior, especially for those who love the vintage reinvented or the well-known eclectic style. Get a new fresh feeling on your walls with this flamboyant wall covering.
Marianas Wallpaper By Carmine Lake
This stunning Marianas Wallpaper will add a powerful statement to any space. The Marianas range is unique in its ability to combine depth, grace and fluidity, which is both breath taking and a real talking point.
Manufactured in the UK, Marianas is a very beautiful design that can be used in almost any room to give a fresh look and is available in nine stylish colourways, allowing you to pick the perfect shade to complement the interior of your home.
Retro Ads Wallpaper By MINDTHEGAP
This eye-catching Retro Ads Wallpaper has been specially designed to add interest to your home this season. Featuring a collage of retro commercials from well-known products, which is sure to cheer up your walls.
Part of American Sixties Collection, which features a spectacular range of beautiful wall coverings inspired by the pop culture of the sixties. A perfect choice to help transform the walls of your home.
Ideal for any interior, especially for those who love the vintage reinvented or the well-known eclectic style.
Graduate Collection Bulldog Wallpaper - Pink
Make a feature wall with this colourful Graduate Collection Bulldog Wallpaper designed by Amy Brocklehurst, perfect for a kid’s bedroom.
Amy's design shows her love for dogs and inspiration to sixties Pop Art. The bulldog has been hand drawn by Amy and then printed in a repeat pattern onto high quality paper to make a colourful and charming feature wall.
For more information visit www.limelace.co.uk
Poppy Watt
A room with distinction.
Transforming rooms in your home into a magical space with wallpaper.
Whether you like to be bold and dramatic with your interior space, or prefer something cool, calm and tranquil, designer wallpaper can really create atmosphere.
Here are some creative designs that recently caught my eye:
Jardin Tropical Wallpaper by MINDTHEGAP
Dare to be different with this stunning Jardin Tropical Wallpaper. An eye-catching pattern that will turn any room into an exotic island.
Part of the Tropical Vibes collection, this fabulous range features palm fronds, exotic fruits and tropical foliage, giving you an instant holiday vibe. Transform your interior into a dreamful place.
Perfectly suited for any interior, especially for those who love the vintage reinvented or the well-known eclectic style. Get a new fresh feeling on your walls with this flamboyant wall covering.
Marianas Wallpaper By Carmine Lake
This stunning Marianas Wallpaper will add a powerful statement to any space. The Marianas range is unique in its ability to combine depth, grace and fluidity, which is both breath taking and a real talking point.
Manufactured in the UK, Marianas is a very beautiful design that can be used in almost any room to give a fresh look and is available in nine stylish colourways, allowing you to pick the perfect shade to complement the interior of your home.
Retro Ads Wallpaper By MINDTHEGAP
This eye-catching Retro Ads Wallpaper has been specially designed to add interest to your home this season. Featuring a collage of retro commercials from well-known products, which is sure to cheer up your walls.
Part of American Sixties Collection, which features a spectacular range of beautiful wall coverings inspired by the pop culture of the sixties. A perfect choice to help transform the walls of your home.
Ideal for any interior, especially for those who love the vintage reinvented or the well-known eclectic style.
Graduate Collection Bulldog Wallpaper - Pink
Make a feature wall with this colourful Graduate Collection Bulldog Wallpaper designed by Amy Brocklehurst, perfect for a kid’s bedroom.
Amy's design shows her love for dogs and inspiration to sixties Pop Art. The bulldog has been hand drawn by Amy and then printed in a repeat pattern onto high quality paper to make a colourful and charming feature wall.
For more information visit www.limelace.co.uk
Poppy Watt