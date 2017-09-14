Put your feet up with Sorsha Rose Footstools
Sorsha Rose Designs is an independent venture producing bespoke footstools; hand crafted using materials sourced solely from British suppliers.
With two new collections you will never have to compromise between comfort and style again!
These Ultra sleek stools add a contemporary feel to any room. All footstools are handmade in Hertfordshire and are made to order, meaning customers can personalise each stool if the specification doesn't quite suit their needs.
The Neapolitan range consists of sleek, stylish dark bronze metal with its two toned velvet cushions. Perfect for adding that contemporary luxurious finish to your space! Available in three different colour combinations. Vanilla and mocha, Pink and vanilla, Mocha and vanilla
The Willow range is available in different colours and textures. The Light grey and charcoal hexagons are covered with 100% wool fabric, the pink and olive green is graced in luscious velvet fabrics, and the tropical print is a cool linen blend.
Oozing Scandi style, the Willow range of hexagon footstools come with handmade angular beech wooden legs and will add a cool, chic statement to your house! Available in 5 different colours and textures you will not have a problem choosing the perfect one to treat you and your feet!
For more information visit www.sorsharosedesigns.com
Poppy Watt
