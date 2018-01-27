Pantone colour of the year 2018

Pantone have announced their colour of the year for 2018 "ultra violet" which is a vivid purple.
What is pantone?
It all started in 1963, when Pantone revolutionised colour communication by inventing a universal colour language. For the first time, brand owners & designers had confidence knowing their printers could understand and achieve the colour imagined.
Who is pantone for?
Each day, over 10 million designers and manufacturers work with Pantone to select, communicate, and approve colour in design.
Why do we use Pantone?
A brand’s colour becomes its calling card, creating associations and expectations, triggering mental images and memories. Studies show that the right colour can increase brand recognition by up to 87%.
In product development, the right colour is the differentiating factor that can stop someone in their tracks and capture their attention. It is also the most important design element for reflecting mood and style. The right colour can sell products and ideas more effectively by 50-85%.
Pantone colour of the year
The Colour of the Year is one moment in time that provides strategic direction for the world of trend and design. As individuals around the world we have become more fascinated with colour and realise its ability to convey deep messages and meanings, designers and brands feel empowered to use colour to inspire and influence.
PANTONE 18-3838 Ultra Violet communicates originality, ingenuity, and visionary thinking that points us toward the future. It is a dramatic provocative and thoughtful purple shade.
In the home we will see it in rich velvet through the winter and then more vibrant accessories and floral prints going in to the summer. It also compliments bright pinks and the jungle greens of recent years.
Here are a few of my favourite style designs to brighten up your home keeping your lifestyle on trend…
Normann Copenhagen Geo Thermos Flask – Purple
With its retro classic design and fabulous colour combinations it is perfect for BBQs, Picnics, Afternoon Tea or to use out on the terrace on a warm summer evening.
Made from thermo plastic it has a capacity of 1 litre. RRP 49.90.
Arthouse Glitterati Plain Purple Wallcovering
Glitterati – the ultimate glitter collection, presents a rainbow of 18 shades of light catching embossed glitter vinyl wall coverings that create unique ambiences. From ice white and soft cream, through a delicate pastel palette, into intensely dramatic dark hues, there is a look for every mood.
Enjoy the benefits of decorating with non-woven (paste the wall) wallpaper; very easy to install and even easier to remove! It doesn’t require any soaking time and can be placed dried against pasted walls.
Mesmerise Watercolour | Cushion
The Mesmerise Watercolour Cushion has an abstract art design in blues and aqua to the front and a bold blue horizontal stripe print to the reverse. A stunning abstract art print that will bring a bold watery vibe to your room.
Each luxury cushion has been printed and sewn in England, comes with a concealed zip, piped seams, small woven Penelope Hope label, and filled with a plump duck feather insert and made from 100% cotton.
Townie Original 7D EQ Ladies' Violet 7 Speed
The Townie was born from an idea that challenged the sacred geometry of bike design and created a completely different riding experience. With an upright seating position that lets you see the world better and plant your feet flat on the ground whenever you want, it sets a new standard in comfort and control. Although most Electra bikes feature Flat Foot Technology to some degree, the Townie showcases it in all its glory.
Poppy Watt
