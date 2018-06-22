Paint My Window!
Colour plays an important role in our lives, especially in our homes. Colour can say something about your personal style and allow you to express your creativity. It can also help present your home in its best possible light, adding to that all-important kerb appeal.
The good news is that your windows no longer have to be just white. With Evolution Windows you can create a totally unique look to your windows and doors with a wide range of colours and finishes – from traditional wood grain finishes to a rainbow of options using their Kolorbond system. The colour you choose for your Evolution coloured windows can enhance the beauty of your property. Whether you want a simple white, a traditional wood finish or even a unique custom colour blend – the choice is yours.
If you want even more choice the Kolorbond system is available to custom paint your windows and doors in over 200 RAL colours and you can even choose a different colour inside to outside!
Evolution offers 10 standard authentic timber-effect finishes and 1 smooth gloss finish, all of which have been carefully selected to compliment a wide variety of houses.
Painted and wood grain finishes are durable, scratch resistant, can be easily cleaned and offer high performance and longevity in all types of weather conditions including bright sunlight, high rainfall or coastal conditions. Popular options include Cream, White Grain, and Natural Oak, are joined by strong contemporary colours such as Olive Grey, Agate Grey and Anthracite.
In addition to the collection of classical timber finishes, Evolution also offers a bespoke colour matching service. If you have found a particular colour you love or wish to replicate an existing colour present in your property, they can colour match it, creating a window which is truly unique to you and your home.
All custom painted windows still have the authentic wood grain detail to them to maintain the look and feel of real wood. The painting process involves applying a hard-wearing coating that has a guarantee of 10 years but carries the life expectancy of 30+ years, for total peace of mind and a virtually maintenance free coloured timber effect windows.
The multitude of colour options and finishes available from Evolution coloured windows ensures you have a wide selection of shades to choose from to achieve the perfect aesthetics you desire for your property – inside and out!
For further information visit www.evolutionwindows.com
Poppy Watt
