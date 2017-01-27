Nutmeg and Sage
Distinctive designs handmade in the Cotswolds.
Nutmeg and Sage is the passion of artist Cher who, after being taught to crochet by her Nan at the age of 7, has been making, creating and designing home accessories for as long as she can remember.
Inspired by the local landscape and the old crafts such as crochet, and hairpin lace among many others, Nutmeg and Sage creates, original handmade designs for decorating the home.
Specialising in handmade quality designs for adding colour and textural accents, each individual piece is made to last using beautiful natural materials and adorned with crochet, embroidery or applique, or all three!
The Nutmeg and Sage designs include cushions, throws and kitchen textiles. There is also a selection of beautiful lavender pillows all delicately finished with crochet and generously filled with organic lavender from Yorkshire and the Cotswolds.
For more information visit www.nutmegandsage.co.uk
