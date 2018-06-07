New Kitchen Trends from Naked Kitchens

New Kitchen Trends AW 2018 from Naked Kitchens
Embrace more colour and texture. Explore exciting veneers and finishes. Get clever with technology, with raised islands housing hobs and discreetly integrated extraction.
Naked Kitchens talks trends.
Colour me happy
Blue is popular for kitchens but there has been a shift slightly towards green and aquamarine.
Pink with grey undertones is making its way into the kitchen, from blush through to plum.
The Albert Bridge kitchen shows how pink looks grown up with deep purple and wood.
Make a splash
Exciting splashbacks in metallic are having a moment. See their bespoke splashback with a patinated finish in the new Hampton Court Kitchen.
Black is back and sleek black are having a surge in popularity and are now at the forefront of interior design trends. The work surface is Lapitec, Nero Assoluto in a satin finish.
Timber and more timber
Go against the grain and show the character of wood with all its timber knots.
The oak doors in the Brancaster Marshes kitchen were hand limed, rubbed back and re-limed multiple times to develop a deep patina, with the grain being drawn out by hand with a bronze brush.
Timber isn't just for cabinets, take it in all directions - up the walls too - as wide boards or tongue and groove joints.
Open season
Kitchens are now living spaces. Rooms are knocked together to make larger dining areas.
'A constant is still making the most of the space available - more and more people are becoming aware of how bespoke can really work for them.' Jayne Everett, Creative Director
A Naked Kitchen is truly bespoke. Each cabinet is custom sized to ensure the absolute best use of space and function for your kitchen. Design details can be brought together to achieve a classic, shaker or contemporary kitchen that really is unique.
There are four ways to get your kitchen. Naked Kitchens can supply ready for your fitter to install, fully painted primed & assembled, primed & assembled, assembled only or in component form to be assembled.
For more information visit here www.nakedkitchens.com
Poppy Watt
