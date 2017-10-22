Muted Colours
Gone are the days of bold statement pieces that over stimulate the senses, or gelato toned pastels that are sickly sweet, latest trend predictions are that this year it's about soft neutrals and muted colours for a gentle, sophisticated palette.
Pale greys, blush pink, dusty pale greens and blues, light camel, smokey peach - all either working harmoniously together or introduce just a hint amongst neutrals. Pair these tones with blonde timber, luxurious fabrics like linen, velvet and leather and lots of natural, heavily textured elements.
To get the muted look for your home here are a few of our favourites from Women Talking:
Mylands Paints - Eccleston Pink No. 248
Beautiful to look at as well as easy to use, Mylands paints are renowned for their thick, rich coverage and excellent durability. All paints are water-based, eco-friendly formulations with low VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds) yet high-performance and easy-to-use.
Established in 1884, Mylands is Britain’s oldest family-owned and run paint and polishes manufacturer. Over four generations, they have quietly but proudly crafted quality paints and wood finishes in Lambeth, South London.
To find out more visit here
Muuto Ambit Dusty Green Pendant Light
Ambit is a timeless and versatile pendant with a strong character. The lampshade is made from old brazier traditions, press spun by hand, polished and finally hand-painted. The Ambit pendant comes in 5 different colours and has a white-painted inside which adds a delicate contrast while also ensuring that maximum light is emitted from the lamp.
For more information visit rume.co.uk
Terry Taupe Velvet Tassel Cushion from Ragged Rose Ltd
Time to add something a little different to your living space with our stunning Terry Tassel Taupe Velvet Cushion.
100% cotton velvet pile
Size 35cm x 50cm
Zip fastening
Removable polyester inner pad
Dry clean only due to cotton velvet pile
Matching items available
Check out this item at www.raggedrose.com
Lazy Linen in Dusty Pink
Champions of serious quality and good old-fashioned craftsmanship, we love this bed linen bundle from Loaf.
The Lazy Linen does exactly what is says on the tin. Made from gorgeous crushed Belgian linen, it doesn't need ironing yet still looks fantastic.
Housewife pillowcase (which means it hasn't got a border flap)
Mother of pearl buttons on duvet cover
No need to iron. Just hang it up to dry and its crushed look will be back in no time. Result!
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt
Muted Colours
Gone are the days of bold statement pieces that over stimulate the senses, or gelato toned pastels that are sickly sweet, latest trend predictions are that this year it's about soft neutrals and muted colours for a gentle, sophisticated palette.
Pale greys, blush pink, dusty pale greens and blues, light camel, smokey peach - all either working harmoniously together or introduce just a hint amongst neutrals. Pair these tones with blonde timber, luxurious fabrics like linen, velvet and leather and lots of natural, heavily textured elements.
To get the muted look for your home here are a few of our favourites from Women Talking:
Mylands Paints - Eccleston Pink No. 248
Beautiful to look at as well as easy to use, Mylands paints are renowned for their thick, rich coverage and excellent durability. All paints are water-based, eco-friendly formulations with low VOC’s (Volatile Organic Compounds) yet high-performance and easy-to-use.
Established in 1884, Mylands is Britain’s oldest family-owned and run paint and polishes manufacturer. Over four generations, they have quietly but proudly crafted quality paints and wood finishes in Lambeth, South London.
To find out more visit here
Muuto Ambit Dusty Green Pendant Light
Ambit is a timeless and versatile pendant with a strong character. The lampshade is made from old brazier traditions, press spun by hand, polished and finally hand-painted. The Ambit pendant comes in 5 different colours and has a white-painted inside which adds a delicate contrast while also ensuring that maximum light is emitted from the lamp.
For more information visit rume.co.uk
Terry Taupe Velvet Tassel Cushion from Ragged Rose Ltd
Time to add something a little different to your living space with our stunning Terry Tassel Taupe Velvet Cushion.
100% cotton velvet pile
Size 35cm x 50cm
Zip fastening
Removable polyester inner pad
Dry clean only due to cotton velvet pile
Matching items available
Check out this item at www.raggedrose.com
Lazy Linen in Dusty Pink
Champions of serious quality and good old-fashioned craftsmanship, we love this bed linen bundle from Loaf.
The Lazy Linen does exactly what is says on the tin. Made from gorgeous crushed Belgian linen, it doesn't need ironing yet still looks fantastic.
Housewife pillowcase (which means it hasn't got a border flap)
Mother of pearl buttons on duvet cover
No need to iron. Just hang it up to dry and its crushed look will be back in no time. Result!
For more information visit here
Poppy Watt